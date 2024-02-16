Some Samsung Galaxy AI features can now be used hands-free with Bixby

Following the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy AI last month, Samsung is now providing more ways for its users to interact with their devices' AI features. Now, in addition to touch controls, users can use these new features through Samsung's Bixby assistant.





This hands-free capability was announced today by Samsung in an effort to give its users a way to quickly activate some of the Galaxy AI features with simple commands. For now, AI features that will be available with Bixby include real-time translation, spelling correction, creating webpage summaries and creating automated note covers.





The chart below illustrates the different commands that can be used to invoke the different features. To translate a live conversation, for example, you will just need to say "Hi Bixby, turn on Interpreter," instead of having to find the menu option on your phone.





Source: Samsung



Samsung is taking a measured approach to the rollout, initially focusing on its latest Galaxy S24 series, which are the only devices that support Galaxy AI for now. Additionally, Bixby's ability to activate AI features is limited to specific languages, which currently are Chinese, English (US, UK, and India), French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America).









It's important to note, however, that Galaxy AI features are still in their early stages. While they provide a certain amount of convenience for its users, it is likely that they will not always work exactly as advertised. That said, it is exciting to see Samsung figuring out more creative ways in which AI can be used on its devices and thus providing value to its users.