Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 02, 2020, 2:29 PM
Update is bringing photography features found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to last year's flagships
You didn't upgrade to one of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets and you're still internally debating that decision. You do own the Galaxy Note 10+, but there are some photography features found on the Galaxy S20 line that you would love to use with your Galaxy Note 10+. Well, we have some absolutely fantastic news for you; Samsung has announced that it will be pushing out an update to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 families that will improve the experience of taking pictures and videos on the 2019 models. So let's dive right in!

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 users should be on the lookout for this update


Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 users will soon be able to use the new Single Take feature. Driven by AI, it allows the phone to capture multiple photos and videos from all of the cameras at once for up to 10 seconds and recommends the best image or recording. The update also improves Night Mode on the 2019 flagships; this will allow the user to take even better videos in dark and low-light environments. Also improved is the Night Hyperlapse feature which is used to record time-lapse videos under the same lighting conditions. Sorry, this feature is not available for the Galaxy S10 Lite.


Also part of the update is the Custom Filter feature. This allows the phone's owner to copy the style and color of a previously snapped photo and apply it to a new image. Each filter created will be saved in the Samsung Camera app for future use.


Since most phone owners would prefer just to tap a button on their phone's camera UI and start recording, the Pro Video setting isn't for everyone. But once Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 users receive the new update, they will be able to adjust ISO, shutter speed and exposure level settings. In addition, while filming a video, users can switch between the back and front cameras.


What good is taking a great photo if you can't quickly find it later? The update will add a new AI feature to last year's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models. With Clean View enabled, the Gallery app will put photos with a similar subject together. The user will even have the option of selecting the thumbnail for each group. And while viewing a photo in the Gallery app, tapping on Quick Crop (found in the upper left corner of the screen) will allow him/her to crop a photo to the size wanted.


And lastly, once the update is installed on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 handsets and the feature enabled, Quick Share will allow users to see nearby contacts and share videos, and large files with them. Music Share will allow friends to stream music on a user's paired Bluetooth speaker.


If you own a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 series phone, keep your eyes peeled for this update.

