Some Nothing Phone devices get Google's Circle to Search with Android 15 update

Circle to Search rolling out now for the Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a), and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. | Images credit — Nothing





Using Circle to Search is pretty straightforward. You just have to long-press the home button or the navigation bar, depending on whether you're using the traditional three-button navigation or gesture-based navigation. Then, you can simply circle the item on your screen that you want to search for. You can also tap on content or highlight text to initiate a search.But what about those with other Nothing Phone models? Well, Nothing has assured users that other models will also get the Circle to Search feature once they're updated to Nothing OS 3.0 in the future. They even specifically mentioned the Japanese variant of the Phone (2a), hinting that even the first-generation Nothing Phone might eventually get the update.This news is a welcome addition for Nothing Phone users. It's always great to see companies bringing new and useful features to their devices. I'm curious to see how well this feature is received by the Nothing Phone community, and whether it proves to be as useful as it has been on other devices.