Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Some Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users report corner taps are sometimes not registering

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A person holding and showing the front screen of a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's latest flagship phone, is reportedly experiencing some issues with corner screen taps not always registering. This problem seems to be most noticeable when users are trying to close the Gboard keyboard using the down arrow in the bottom-left corner.

Normally, this system button has a wide touch target, allowing users to tap around the icon to close the keyboard. However, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, some users have found that they need to press the icon directly for it to work consistently. This change can be frustrating, especially since closing the keyboard is often done without looking.

Interestingly, the issue doesn't appear to affect other areas of the screen. If a button or list is placed in the corner, it seems to work as expected. This suggests that the issue is likely related to software rather than a hardware defect with the display panel itself.

Some users have reported that rebooting the phone temporarily fixes the problem, but it eventually returns. Others have found workarounds, such as using the back gesture on the left or right edge of the screen to close the keyboard.

It's worth noting that this issue hasn't been reported on other Pixel models, including the standard Pixel 9 Pro. This further points to the problem being specific to the Pixel 9 Pro XL and likely caused by a software bug.

Google seems to be aware of the issue and is presumably working on a fix. There are several Reddit threads open right now with users having the same problem, to which official Google accounts have responded. It's expected that a future software update will address the corner tap problem, allowing Pixel 9 Pro XL users to enjoy a smoother and more consistent experience.

In the meantime, if you're experiencing this issue, you can try the temporary fixes mentioned or use alternative methods to close the keyboard. Hopefully, a permanent solution will be available soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless