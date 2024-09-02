Some Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users report corner taps are sometimes not registering
The Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's latest flagship phone, is reportedly experiencing some issues with corner screen taps not always registering. This problem seems to be most noticeable when users are trying to close the Gboard keyboard using the down arrow in the bottom-left corner.
Normally, this system button has a wide touch target, allowing users to tap around the icon to close the keyboard. However, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, some users have found that they need to press the icon directly for it to work consistently. This change can be frustrating, especially since closing the keyboard is often done without looking.
Some users have reported that rebooting the phone temporarily fixes the problem, but it eventually returns. Others have found workarounds, such as using the back gesture on the left or right edge of the screen to close the keyboard.
Google seems to be aware of the issue and is presumably working on a fix. There are several Reddit threads open right now with users having the same problem, to which official Google accounts have responded. It's expected that a future software update will address the corner tap problem, allowing Pixel 9 Pro XL users to enjoy a smoother and more consistent experience.
In the meantime, if you're experiencing this issue, you can try the temporary fixes mentioned or use alternative methods to close the keyboard. Hopefully, a permanent solution will be available soon.
Interestingly, the issue doesn't appear to affect other areas of the screen. If a button or list is placed in the corner, it seems to work as expected. This suggests that the issue is likely related to software rather than a hardware defect with the display panel itself.
It's worth noting that this issue hasn't been reported on other Pixel models, including the standard Pixel 9 Pro. This further points to the problem being specific to the Pixel 9 Pro XL and likely caused by a software bug.
