Snapdragon X laptops just got serious – Qualcomm's new GPU tool takes aim at Nvidia and AMD
A new beta tool quietly unlocks advanced GPU tweaks for gamers and devs.
Gamers, rejoice: Qualcomm has now launched a new Adreno Control Panel in beta. This is a tool for Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops and PCs, and it conveniently lets you tweak the GPU to get more performance out of it in certain games.
The Adreno Control Panel is very similar to the NVIDIA Control Panel or the AMD Adrenalin software suite, which are available on other devices. Basically, it lets you configure elements of the GPU and how it performs to enhance your gaming experience.
Basically, the app allows you to add games to a software tab. When you do this, you can then configure settings, including anisotropic filtering (the technique used to render the appearance of textures), frame rate caps, and other settings.
More or less, the introduction of the Adreno Control Panel basically means Qualcomm is serious about gaming on Snapdragon-powered PCs and laptops. Many of the current titles for Windows run on Snapdragon-powered machines, but others still struggle under emulation.
The Adreno Control Panel is available for downloading directly from Qualcomm's developer website. Nevertheless, you need to sign up for an account to get it.
Qualcomm appears to be seriously working on crushing the competition with its Snapdragon X processors for Windows machines. Recently, the company threw shade at Intel with a series of ads, showing its intention on capturing the public's attention and... well, making you laugh. Meanwhile, Nvidia and MediaTek are also readying something to give Qualcomm a run for its money.
Qualcomm says that the tool provides a range of powerful features for an enhanced graphics experience. It lets you enable driver features using a profile created by you, and this way, the GPU's performance can be tailored to match your specific needs. Also, you can configure settings for each individual game.
Image Credit - Windows Central
This control panel should let developers and serious gamers fine-tune specific aspects of the gaming experience, and it can help games run better on Snapdragon machines. On top of all that, the app includes system info, which could also help you update the Adreno graphics driver to the latest version.
