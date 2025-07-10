Three iPhone 17 Pro features that have me seriously considering upgrading
Here's why I'm considering to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro this year.
The iPhone 16 Pro. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
I'm in for an upgrade potentially this year, and I'm eyeing Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, and more specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. The Pro Max models are always attractive to me because of the battery, but curiously enough, I've also been considering this time going for the smaller model.
Same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, rumor has it that there would be a new telephoto camera now with a 48MP resolution. I've been appreciating more and more telephoto capabilities on smartphones and I constantly see great and creative ideas for photos that I miss due to rocking an aging now iPhone 13 Pro Max (and its not-that-good telephoto camera).
Let me tell you: I feel like I'm getting seriously tired of my iPhone not fitting in my pockets (any of them, not just those in my slim-fit jeans!) and of me having to carry a bag specifically for the phone. And I'm getting even more seriously tired of being almost forced to use my AirPods every time during a longer call as the heavy and big iPhone 13 Pro Max drags my arm into a muscle spasm...
Why I went with a Pro Max model in the first place was the battery, as I hate battery anxiety more than I hated carrying a bag (at the time). However, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to have good battery life. Yep, the rumor for a huge battery on the Pro Max is there, alright, but the iPhone 16 Pro has acceptable battery life (16h of browsing on our tests). So, even if Apple increases the battery on the iPhone 17 Pro just a tiny bit, it may be enough.
Another rumor about the iPhone 17 Pro (and the entire iPhone 17 series) is an upgraded selfie camera. I've been taking selfies with my new puppy every minute (okay, okay, that may be an overstatement) so having a good-quality selfie camera is becoming a must for me.
Well, it seems now that I think of it, the only trade-off when I compare the Pro and the Pro Max is the giant battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may keep the lights on for significantly longer than the Pro, but the fact that the iPhone 16 Pro is already pretty good in our tests indicates that I may not need a Pro Max as much as I feel like I would.
The thing is, battery life is hard for me to give up, but it's not like I'm going to an iPhone 8. And quite possibly, the iPhone 17 Pro will perform better than my 13 Pro Max in this department anyway (my 13 Pro Max is, actually, almost in need of a battery replacement at the moment).
Other than battery life, there's also the strange new redesign that has been in the rumors for months now. Reportedly, Apple may make the camera bump into a camera island, a huge 'thing' spanning across the top part of the phone.
I may accept the design trade-off, though, as I would probably look at the design only in the beginning and then totally forget about it as I get used to the new iPhone.
It seems so, at the moment. There's also going to be a new chip (A19 Pro), the new iOS 26 will balance out the design for me (iOS 26 is gorgeous in my opinion) and the size may be my key consideration. Also, there's the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro costs less than the Pro Max, which is also good in the current economic climate... AND you don't miss out on key Pro-grade features.
I'm in for an upgrade potentially this year, and I'm eyeing Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, and more specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. The Pro Max models are always attractive to me because of the battery, but curiously enough, I've also been considering this time going for the smaller model.
The iPhone 17 Pro may have all the upgrades that the Pro Max does, but in a slightly smaller body. And a couple of features plus the smaller, lighter body are seriously tempting me right now.
Why I'm considering switching to the iPhone 17 Pro
Upgraded 48MP telephoto camera
Same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, rumor has it that there would be a new telephoto camera now with a 48MP resolution. I've been appreciating more and more telephoto capabilities on smartphones and I constantly see great and creative ideas for photos that I miss due to rocking an aging now iPhone 13 Pro Max (and its not-that-good telephoto camera).
Plus, a 48MP resolution means the zoomed-in photos will be of higher quality, something that my poor iPhone 13 Pro Max can't really boast about. The higher quality also means I can publish them on social media and enjoy the wow-factor from capturing a distant (and very cute) squirrel. And yep, I'm obsessed with that squirrel and I really want to take a usable photo of it (it lives in the park near my house).
It's smaller than Pro Max: 6.3-inch display
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
The key reason why I may be switching to a Pro and not a Pro Max this year is the size and weight. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to weigh a little bit under 200g (199g is in the rumors at the moment), while the Pro Max may come in at around 230g. Also, the size is key here: 6.3 inches vs 6.9 inches on the Pro Max.
Let me tell you: I feel like I'm getting seriously tired of my iPhone not fitting in my pockets (any of them, not just those in my slim-fit jeans!) and of me having to carry a bag specifically for the phone. And I'm getting even more seriously tired of being almost forced to use my AirPods every time during a longer call as the heavy and big iPhone 13 Pro Max drags my arm into a muscle spasm...
Why I went with a Pro Max model in the first place was the battery, as I hate battery anxiety more than I hated carrying a bag (at the time). However, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to have good battery life. Yep, the rumor for a huge battery on the Pro Max is there, alright, but the iPhone 16 Pro has acceptable battery life (16h of browsing on our tests). So, even if Apple increases the battery on the iPhone 17 Pro just a tiny bit, it may be enough.
Recommended Stories
Better selfie camera: 24MP
Another rumor about the iPhone 17 Pro (and the entire iPhone 17 series) is an upgraded selfie camera. I've been taking selfies with my new puppy every minute (okay, okay, that may be an overstatement) so having a good-quality selfie camera is becoming a must for me.
Not that the 13 Pro Max's selfie camera is terrible, but it's 12MP, and it feels oldish. The second lighting turns a bit dimmer, that's when quality drops significantly, and my dog and I look like we've taken a selfie in 2005. So yep, an upgrade in this department would definitely be welcome and really entices me to think about the iPhone 17 Pro.
The trade-offs I'm willing to accept
Well, it seems now that I think of it, the only trade-off when I compare the Pro and the Pro Max is the giant battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may keep the lights on for significantly longer than the Pro, but the fact that the iPhone 16 Pro is already pretty good in our tests indicates that I may not need a Pro Max as much as I feel like I would.
The thing is, battery life is hard for me to give up, but it's not like I'm going to an iPhone 8. And quite possibly, the iPhone 17 Pro will perform better than my 13 Pro Max in this department anyway (my 13 Pro Max is, actually, almost in need of a battery replacement at the moment).
Other than battery life, there's also the strange new redesign that has been in the rumors for months now. Reportedly, Apple may make the camera bump into a camera island, a huge 'thing' spanning across the top part of the phone.
I may accept the design trade-off, though, as I would probably look at the design only in the beginning and then totally forget about it as I get used to the new iPhone.
Will the iPhone 17 Pro be worth it for me?
It seems so, at the moment. There's also going to be a new chip (A19 Pro), the new iOS 26 will balance out the design for me (iOS 26 is gorgeous in my opinion) and the size may be my key consideration. Also, there's the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro costs less than the Pro Max, which is also good in the current economic climate... AND you don't miss out on key Pro-grade features.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: