Qualcomm throws shade at Intel in new laptop ads – and it's spicy

A new battle is raging for the hearts of PC buyers. Qualcomm is now jabbing at Intel with a new series of ads focused on the company's Snapdragon X processors for laptops. One of the ads says, "Here's a little intel on what's really inside", and compares a PC powered by Snapdragon to one with an "unnamed" (a.k.a Intel) CPU.

There's an ad focusing on the numbers. It focuses on the fact that the Snapdragon X chips run at "max performance" while the competitor's chips throttle theirs when unplugged.

It's worth mentioning that some PCs running Intel chips drop performance like that, but usually, it's not as low as 55%. Nevertheless, there are those who do, and the ad jabs at them while highlighting the maximum performance delivered by the Snapdragon X chip.

Video Thumbnail


Meanwhile, the ad also highlights the long battery life of laptops powered by the Snapdragon processors, again comparing them to the "unnamed" chip-powered laptop.

Another ad drives the point about the 55% performance even further, showing spouses, soldiers, and CEOs only committing 55% effort. The ad humorously asks a groom if he would honor and love his wife with only 55% of his heart. Well, nobody would like that, if I may add!

Video Thumbnail


The final ad delivers the final blow, saying that laptops running at 55% when unplugged affect productivity in the workspace, literally breaking office tables and dropping documents all over the floor...

Video Thumbnail


The thing is, the Snapdragon X series of chips is looking indeed very promising. Initially, PC makers hesitated to take on Snapdragon chips, but now there are many devices from Microsoft, Samsung, HP, and ASUS. This includes the newest Surface laptop that just got announced: it sports the Snapdragon X Plus chip.

On top of that, Microsoft is optimizing Windows 11 for PCs running on Snapdragon chips. Many new Windows 11 features will drop first to the Copilot+ PCs on Snapdragon chips. Now, let's see if Intel will retaliate. 
