Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison





How would Tensor 2 fair against the original Tensor, though, as well as against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Apple's A16 as found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max ? We ran some benchmarks to find out.





Tensor 2 vs Tensor 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Apple A16 performance test

As can be expected, Apple's 4nm A16 is way ahead in the single and multi-core CPU game, as its homebrew chipset is usually clocked quite high. For all other intents and purposes, the new Tensor 2 is faster than the OG Tensor, but it holds up well to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, even beating it in some scenarios.

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Google Pixel 7 1051 Google Pixel 6a 1038 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1157 Apple iPhone 14 1733 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Google Pixel 7 3241 Google Pixel 6a 2704 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 3307 Apple iPhone 14 4648 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491 GFXBench Car Chase on-screen Higher is better Google Pixel 7 62 Google Pixel 6a 52 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 85 Apple iPhone 14 59 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 on-screen Higher is better Google Pixel 7 88 Google Pixel 6a 60 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 119 Apple iPhone 14 59 Jetstream 2 Higher is better Google Pixel 7 107.742 Google Pixel 6a 72.724 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 116.802 Apple iPhone 14 248.802 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 280.882 3DMark Extreme (High) Higher is better Google Pixel 7 1854 Google Pixel 6a 1620 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2203 Apple iPhone 14 3018 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382 3DMark Extreme (Low) Higher is better Google Pixel 7 1521 Google Pixel 6a 1011 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1624 Apple iPhone 14 2115 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327 View all





When it comes to graphics subsystem performance, the Tensor 2 stands its ground well against the Qualcomm and Apple chipsets and performs pretty admirably in the browsing speed test, too. Here's what Google promised about its second Tensor chip:









Where the Pixel 7 shines indeed, according to our test results, is performance under pressure. It managed to pull off impressive stability hence high score in the 3D rendering stress test, even though it did get rather hot and bothered during the 20-minute performance stability test, as they all do.









Conclusion





Long story short you won't, by any means, feel underpowered with Google's new Tensor 2 chipset, even in the graphics department.





Its admirable stability under stressful for the chip conditions also means that your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro will benefit from better thermal management and power draw which would ultimately be beneficial for their battery life, just as Google promised while announcing its 2022 Pixels.