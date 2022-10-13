Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison

Articles Processors Google
14
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmarks comparison
The Pixel 7 series comes powered by Google's latest Tensor 2 chipset which turned out to be taped out on the 5nm production process, rather than being a 4nm affair like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The performance differences between these two nodes are rather negligible, though, and even TSMC calls its 4nm N4P process an enhanced 5nm node, delivering just 11% boost.

How would Tensor 2 fair against the original Tensor, though, as well as against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Apple's A16 as found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max? We ran some benchmarks to find out.

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 discount

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat!
$670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$229
$899
Buy at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 is made even more affordable by Best Buy

Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy!
$470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift
$129
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Tensor 2 vs Tensor 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Apple A16 performance test


As can be expected, Apple's 4nm A16 is way ahead in the single and multi-core CPU game, as its homebrew chipset is usually clocked quite high. For all other intents and purposes, the new Tensor 2 is faster than the OG Tensor, but it holds up well to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, even beating it in some scenarios.

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 1051
Google Pixel 6a 1038
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1157
Apple iPhone 14 1733
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884
Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 3241
Google Pixel 6a 2704
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 3307
Apple iPhone 14 4648
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491
GFXBench Car Chase on-screen Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 62
Google Pixel 6a 52
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 85
Apple iPhone 14 59
GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 on-screen Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 88
Google Pixel 6a 60
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 119
Apple iPhone 14 59
Jetstream 2 Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 107.742
Google Pixel 6a 72.724
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 116.802
Apple iPhone 14 248.802
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 280.882
3DMark Extreme (High) Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 1854
Google Pixel 6a 1620
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2203
Apple iPhone 14 3018
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382
3DMark Extreme (Low) Higher is better
Google Pixel 7 1521
Google Pixel 6a 1011
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1624
Apple iPhone 14 2115
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327
View all

When it comes to graphics subsystem performance, the Tensor 2 stands its ground well against the Qualcomm and Apple chipsets and performs pretty admirably in the browsing speed test, too. Here's what Google promised about its second Tensor chip:

Every aspect of Tensor G2 was designed to improve Pixel’s performance and efficiency for great battery life. Tensor G2 runs Google’s machine learning models with less power and latency. And it makes Pixel faster and more helpful than ever... Tensor G2’s GPU runs more efficiently, delivering smooth real-time rendering for stunning, fluid graphics.

Where the Pixel 7 shines indeed, according to our test results, is performance under pressure. It managed to pull off impressive stability hence high score in the 3D rendering stress test, even though it did get rather hot and bothered during the 20-minute performance stability test, as they all do.

Tensor 2 (Pixel 7)Tensor (Pixel 6a)Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (S22U)A16 (14 Pro Max)
3DMark Wild Life Extreme stress test (high)1854-25293382
3DMark Wild Life Extreme stress test (low)1521-13202327
GFXBench Car Chase3647 (62fps)5285-
GFXBench Manhattan5443 (88fps)60119-
Jetstream 2107.74272.724116.802280.882

Conclusion


Long story short you won't, by any means, feel underpowered with Google's new Tensor 2 chipset, even in the graphics department. 

Its admirable stability under stressful for the chip conditions also means that your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro will benefit from better thermal management and power draw which would ultimately be beneficial for their battery life, just as Google promised while announcing its 2022 Pixels.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

Popular stories

Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless