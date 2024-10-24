Snapdragon 8 Elite to offer 8 years of support, but will your phone even be alive in 2032?
Up Next:
If you feel that Samsung's (and Google's) seven years of software support that come with some models are definitely not enough for you (and your supernatural needs), then get this: you could have eight years of support!
That's right. That's thanks to the newest superstar in the realm of the chipsets (the brain of your smartphone, so to speak): the Snapdragon 8 Elite by none other than Qualcomm.
During the Snapdragon Summit, Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of handsets, announced that the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor would receive eight years of Android OS updates, including the current version. This essentially translates to seven additional years of upgrades for users, the report clarifies.
However, it’s important to note that not all smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite will automatically receive seven or eight years of updates. Manufacturers must still customize Qualcomm's Android board support package (BSP) with their own software and features.
A Board Support Package (BSP), generally speaking, is a collection of software that helps the hardware of a device work with the operating system. It includes drivers, libraries, and other essential components that enable the operating system to communicate with the device's hardware, like the processor, camera, and sensors. Essentially, the BSP serves as a bridge between the smartphone's hardware and the software, ensuring that everything functions smoothly together.
In the past, some brands, like Sony, ZTE, and Motorola, have provided limited updates – often just one OS upgrade and three years of security patches – despite Qualcomm's support for at least four OS versions and four years of security updates since 2020. So, it wouldn't be a good idea to expect the full eight years of support from a budget-friendly phone that costs $150, for example.
Back in February, when it became known that Samsung and Google are offering seven years of support, Kinder Liu, the COO and president of OnePlus, explained why he's skeptical on the issue. OnePlus provides four years of Android updates plus an additional year of security patches for the OnePlus 12. The more affordable OnePlus 12R offers three years of Android updates and four years of security support, which is still better than what some other budget-friendly Android manufacturers provide.
Liu emphasized that simply offering longer software support is not the main priority for users. He pointed out that the overall user experience is equally important, noting that extended software support loses its value if the hardware does not perform well over time.
To illustrate this, he compared a phone to a sandwich, suggesting that while some brands promise their software will remain good for seven years, they often neglect to address how the overall experience may degrade, much like a sandwich with stale bread. This perspective highlights that a long update policy means little if the user experience suffers.
What do you think?
That's right. That's thanks to the newest superstar in the realm of the chipsets (the brain of your smartphone, so to speak): the Snapdragon 8 Elite by none other than Qualcomm.
Android Headlines reports the words of Qualcomm's Senior Vice President Chris Patrick on the matter:
I am thrilled to announce that starting with Snapdragon 8 Elite, we are now offering 8 years of software support as well as 8 versions of Android support. This is remarkable as it is the longest available in the market today. This support will not only promote device longevity and sustainability, but it also gives consumers confidence that the device they purchase today will have the most up-to-date software and security for nearly a decade.
– Qualcomm SVP Chris Patrick, October 2024
During the Snapdragon Summit, Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of handsets, announced that the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor would receive eight years of Android OS updates, including the current version. This essentially translates to seven additional years of upgrades for users, the report clarifies.
This development is beneficial for Android phone manufacturers aiming to extend the lifespan of their devices.
However, it’s important to note that not all smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite will automatically receive seven or eight years of updates. Manufacturers must still customize Qualcomm's Android board support package (BSP) with their own software and features.
A Board Support Package (BSP), generally speaking, is a collection of software that helps the hardware of a device work with the operating system. It includes drivers, libraries, and other essential components that enable the operating system to communicate with the device's hardware, like the processor, camera, and sensors. Essentially, the BSP serves as a bridge between the smartphone's hardware and the software, ensuring that everything functions smoothly together.
Recommended Stories
On the other hand, I won't be surprised if Samsung or Google push their current seven-year support plan to eight. Will your phone be even in good shape in 2032, though? I don't think so.
The OnePlus 12. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Back in February, when it became known that Samsung and Google are offering seven years of support, Kinder Liu, the COO and president of OnePlus, explained why he's skeptical on the issue. OnePlus provides four years of Android updates plus an additional year of security patches for the OnePlus 12. The more affordable OnePlus 12R offers three years of Android updates and four years of security support, which is still better than what some other budget-friendly Android manufacturers provide.
Liu emphasized that simply offering longer software support is not the main priority for users. He pointed out that the overall user experience is equally important, noting that extended software support loses its value if the hardware does not perform well over time.
To illustrate this, he compared a phone to a sandwich, suggesting that while some brands promise their software will remain good for seven years, they often neglect to address how the overall experience may degrade, much like a sandwich with stale bread. This perspective highlights that a long update policy means little if the user experience suffers.
What do you think?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: