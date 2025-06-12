Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Fresh leak reiterates significant performance boost for Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

Despite consistent upgrades across the board, Qualcomm’s chipset might not arrive in time to beat MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500.

By
2comments
Processors Qualcomm
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite logo
Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, is still a few months away probably, but its benchmark scores have already appeared online. Based on these scores, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will offer consistent improvements across the board.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station “confirmed” that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will indeed provide a significant boost in performance compared to the previous generation of Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets.

According to DCS, Qualcomm plans to implement major upgrades in both CPU and GPU performance. The company’s self-developed Oryon CPU architecture provides a nearly 30 percent performance boost, while the multi-core and GPU (graphics processing units) upgrades are also very noticeable.

  • Single core performance score: 4,000+ — up from 3,100+
  • Multi core performance score: 11,000+ — up from 9,800+

The Chinese tipster also says the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2’s Adreno 840 GPU scores very high in benchmarks too. Although they don’t give away any numbers, we do have some benchmark results that date from May 2025.

  • Adreno 840 GPU clock speed of 1.35 GHz — up from Adreno 830 1.1 GHz

Based on previous reports, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to feature a 2+6 architecture with the highest CPU running at up to 4.8GHz, while other cores will have a base frequency of 4.4GHz. Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset will be build using TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process.

Qualcomm’s hasn’t yet confirmed when the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will be announced, but the US chip maker will kick off the 2025 Snapdragon Summit on September 23, so we expect its flagship chipset to be unveiled during the event.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 might steal Qualcomm's thunder | Image credit: PhoneArena

Unfortunately, even though the Snapdragon Summit is scheduled to take place in just three months from now, MediaTek is rumored to bring its new Dimensity 9500 chipset on the market slightly earlier. The same Digital Chat Station revealed earlier today that MediaTek’s flagship chipset will arrive before Qualcomm’s, although they didn’t offer any timeframes.

Either way, it’s clear that we’ll have multiple flagships coming out in the second half of the year rocking both companies’ flagship chipsets. We already know that Xiaomi 16 is likely to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, while phones like Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300 will embrace MediaTek’s new flagship chip, the Dimensity 9500.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
