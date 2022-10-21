New features coming to Snapchat premium users
Snap launched its premium service not long ago, promising exclusive features and dedicated support for those willing to pay for the monthly subscription. After already delivering some interesting new features locked behind a paywall, Snap announced several additional features exclusively available to Snapchat+ users.
Anyway, starting today, four new features focused on customization are now available for Snapchat+ users. Custom Story Expiration allows users to set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week. The new feature is meant to make sure that your stories are seen by those targeted.
Thirdly, a new custom Camera Color Borders is now available for those who wish to cast their favorite hue on screen as they capture content.
Last but not least, three new exclusive, seasonal, and spooky Bitmoji Backgrounds can be used by Snapchat+ customers to decorate their Snapchat profile. A nifty feature that comes just in time for Halloween.
With the release of this quartet of new features, Snapchat+ users now have access to more than a dozen exclusive features. Snap’s premium tier costs $3.99 per month and promises to offer “a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features,” as well as “prioritized support.”
Snapchat+ is not yet available globally, so unless you live in one of the following countries, you won’t be able to subscribe: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. The premium service will be expanded to additional countries over time, but no timeline has been revealed by Snap yet.
Additionally, Snap once again confirmed that one million users are already paying for its Premium service, which isn’t surprising considering that Snapchat has become a main source of income for many people.
Anyway, starting today, four new features focused on customization are now available for Snapchat+ users. Custom Story Expiration allows users to set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week. The new feature is meant to make sure that your stories are seen by those targeted.
Next up we have another new customization option that lets you set different tones for different friends, allowing you to recognize who “snapped” you without checking your phone.
Thirdly, a new custom Camera Color Borders is now available for those who wish to cast their favorite hue on screen as they capture content.
Last but not least, three new exclusive, seasonal, and spooky Bitmoji Backgrounds can be used by Snapchat+ customers to decorate their Snapchat profile. A nifty feature that comes just in time for Halloween.
With the release of this quartet of new features, Snapchat+ users now have access to more than a dozen exclusive features. Snap’s premium tier costs $3.99 per month and promises to offer “a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features,” as well as “prioritized support.”
Snapchat+ is not yet available globally, so unless you live in one of the following countries, you won’t be able to subscribe: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. The premium service will be expanded to additional countries over time, but no timeline has been revealed by Snap yet.
Things that are NOT allowed: