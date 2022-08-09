Snapchat launches family control portal, new features incoming
Snap is further improving Snapchat’s parental features with the launch of a full-fledged Family Center that offers parents more insight into who their teens are friends with on the social app. While the new in-app tool will provide parents with information about their children, the contents of their conversations will remain secret.
One feature that’s not yet available but will be added in the future update is a new option that will allow parents to view all the new friends their children have added in Snapchat.
Also, the Family Center allows parents to report any accounts that may be concerning directly to Snap’s Trust and Safety teams. Additional resources are available to both parents and teens using Family Center, which will help them have open conversations about online safety.
Last but not least, Snap announced that more features will be added to Family Center this fall, including new content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or a piece of content via Snapchat.
It’s a feature specifically designed by Snap and reflects the way that parents engage with their teens in real life, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when there are hanging out, but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.
