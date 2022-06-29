Snapchat+ officially launched, a premium tier that costs $3.99/month
Snap has just announced the launch of a new premium tier for customers who want a little bit more features and faster support. The announcement comes less than a month since another social app, Telegram introduced a similar service for those who want extra features.
Snap’s new premium tier is called Snapchat+ and is available in Snapchat for $3.99/month. Unlike Telegram that already informed customers about what they’ll get for the premium tier, Snap’s announcement is rather vague.
For the time being, Snapchat+ will only be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. However, Snap confirmed plans to expand availability of its premium tier to more countries over time. Is this something that you’d pay for because it’s useful or do you think it’s just a cash grab?
According to the social company, Snapchat+ will offer “a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features.” As far as the reasoning behind the premium tier, Snap claims that the subscription will help the company provide fans willing to pay with new Snapchat features and “prioritized support.”
