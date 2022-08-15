 Snapchat+ hits 1 million subscribers, announces new exclusive features - PhoneArena
Snapchat+ hits 1 million subscribers, announces new exclusive features

Launched less than two months ago, Snap’s premium service has already amassed 1 million subscribers, the company announced today. Snapchat+ is available for $3.99/month and offers exclusive features that aren’t otherwise available.

When it launched Snapchat+ back in June, Snap promised to add new features for premium users quite often. Today, the social network revealed a new batch of Snapchat+ features are now available for the service’s subscribers.

First off, Snapchat+ subscribers are getting “Priority Story Replies,” which means that their replies will be more visible to Snap Stars. “Post View Emoji” is another new feature coming to the premium side of the service today. It allows paying customers to pick an emoji they want friends to see after they view their Snaps. Basically, it acts as a signature to sign-off you Snaps.

Another interesting new premium feature coming to Snapchat+ is the ability to further customize Bitmoji backgrounds with “special backgrounds” like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. Last but not least, Snapchat+ subscribers are getting new icons for the app to put on their homescreens.

If you want to subscribe to Snapchat+, keep in mind that the service is only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

