Snapchat is the latest company to bow to the AI God

By
0comments
Apps
Snapchat logo
Snapchat is developing its own AI image generation model | Image credit: PhoneArena
Snap has been flirting with AI-powered features ever since Google released Gemini, but most of these features weren’t developed in-house. However, that’s about to change as the social network company has just announced plans to develop its own AI image generation model for mobile devices.

In a short blog post, Snap explains that its new AI model, which promises to generate high-resolution images for mobile devices in just seconds, is the continuation of the company’s long-term investment in AI and ML technologies.

According to Snap, its AI text-to-image model is small, yet able to produce high-resolution images in around 1.4 seconds on an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Furthermore, the AI model runs fully on-device, which leads to reduced computational cost compared to larger models that depend on servers.

Last but not least, Snap claims that its AI model can produce “stunning visual results by transferring rich representations from large-scale diffusion models.”

As far as availability goes, Snap says that its new AI model is still in production and will be released in the coming months. The AI model will power some of Snapchat’s AI features, including AI Snaps, AI Bitmoji Backgrounds, and more.

The implementation of its AI text-to-image model for mobile devices will allow Snap to offer users fast, high-quality AI tools at a lower operating cost. Keep in mind though that if you own a less powerful phone than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the time it takes for the AI model to generate your desired image will be longer.

Still, a few more seconds shouldn’t be an issue for Snapchat users considering that the base is just 1.4 seconds. It remains to be seen what other Snapchat AI features the new model will power besides the two mentioned this week.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
