Snapchat is adding a slew of new features, including Poll Stickers, Threaded Replies, and Bitmoji

Snapchat is adding a slew of new features, including Poll Stickers, Threaded Replies, and Bitmoji0
The company shared the news about the update on its official website, saying that the new features aim to “make chatting with your real friends more fun and expressive.”
Here’s a list of all new Snapchat features:
- Chat Reply - this feature allows you to reply to a specific message in an ongoing conversation by holding down on it, and then selecting Reply. This could potentially help people organize their chats and navigate them more easily.
- Bitmoji Reactions - seven new Bitmoji emoticons have been added to the app (you can see them in the title).
- Poll Stickers - this feature will give Snapchat users a quick and fun way to survey their friends. The options can be found in the Sticker folder.
- Improved Calling - Snapchat is making it easier to add Lenses to your calls by reimagining and updating the interface of the app.
The new features are already rolling out, and both iPhone and Android users will be able to take advantage of them. Check out your Snapchat app for updates in order to get these.
Also Read: