Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
iOS Android Apps

Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays
Birthdays Mini is the name of the new feature introduced by Snap meant to allow users to track their friends’ birthdays easier than ever. It’s a simple, yet nifty feature that will show Snapchat addicts a list of upcoming and recent birthdays, along with birthdays organized by Zodiac Sign.

You can wish a friend a happy birthday using some of the unique Snapchat stickers and Lenses, or you can even countdown your own birthday if you want your friends to know. It’s important to mention though that only friends who have opted in to have their birthdays seen on Snapchat will have their birthdays shown in the Birthdays Mini list.

Equally important is the fact that Snapchat will not display the birth year or age of your friends or even yours. Of course, you will be able to see the full information on your birthdays, but this isn’t going to be visible for anyone else.

Birthday Mini will be rolled out to Snapchat on both Android and iOS starting today. The new feature can be found behind the rocket icon in Chat or via the Search bar.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

TCL introduces an affordable 5G smartphone in Europe
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TCL introduces an affordable 5G smartphone in Europe
Huawei files patent application for a rollable phone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Huawei files patent application for a rollable phone
Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore
Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery
Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition
Tech company seeks to block the production, sale, and export of the 5G iPhone 13 line
by Alan Friedman,  0
Tech company seeks to block the production, sale, and export of the 5G iPhone 13 line
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless