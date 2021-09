Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Birthdays Mini is the name of the new feature introduced by Snap meant to allow users to track their friends’ birthdays easier than ever. It’s a simple, yet nifty feature that will show Snapchat addicts a list of upcoming and recent birthdays, along with birthdays organized by Zodiac Sign.You can wish a friend a happy birthday using some of the unique Snapchat stickers and Lenses, or you can even countdown your own birthday if you want your friends to know. It’s important to mention though that only friends who have opted in to have their birthdays seen on Snapchat will have their birthdays shown in the Birthdays Mini list.Equally important is the fact that Snapchat will not display the birth year or age of your friends or even yours. Of course, you will be able to see the full information on your birthdays, but this isn’t going to be visible for anyone else.Birthday Mini will be rolled out to Snapchat on both Android and iOS starting today. The new feature can be found behind the rocket icon in Chat or via the Search bar.