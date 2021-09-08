Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays

Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays0
You can wish a friend a happy birthday using some of the unique Snapchat stickers and Lenses, or you can even countdown your own birthday if you want your friends to know. It’s important to mention though that only friends who have opted in to have their birthdays seen on Snapchat will have their birthdays shown in the Birthdays Mini list.
Birthday Mini will be rolled out to Snapchat on both Android and iOS starting today. The new feature can be found behind the rocket icon in Chat or via the Search bar.