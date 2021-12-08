Google makes Pixel the fastest phone to open Snapchat.

In October, Snapchat announced that it was teaming up with Google to add the Quick Tap to Snap feature to Pixel 6
phones. The idea of the new feature was for the user to be able to open Snapchat in the fastest way possible, without even the need to unlock the phone. And on December 6th, this feature landed on Pixel
phones as part of a feature drop.
Before this update, you could customize the Quick Tap function to take a screenshot or play music or you could start an app of your choosing. But in order to start an app, you had to unlock the phone first. With the new update, Google lets you open Snapchat even if your screen is locked only by double-tap the back of your pixel phone.
By adding the Quick Tap to Snap feature to the Pixel phones, Google made Pixel the fastest phone to open Snapchat.
Another Snapchat feature you will get from this update is a new, exclusive-for-Pixel Snapchat lens called Pixel Face, which you can add to your Snapchat photos. Google says that more Pixel-exclusive Snapchat lenses are on their way and that you should receive them with later feature updates.
Google is rolling out this feature to Pixel 4a 5G
phones and later.