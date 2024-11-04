Oppo may be prepping a Find X8 Mini to launch alongside the Find X8 Ultra

Header image: the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. Image Credit - PhoneArena







Recently, Oppo unveiled its flagships: the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro . The ultimate one from the series, the Find X8 Ultra is coming, but there are rumors that one surprise launch may also be coming. Reportedly, Oppo is getting ready to announce a small flagship, which should come as very good news for fans of compact phones.



Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station is now saying alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, we may be getting an Oppo Find X8 Mini. As usual with any leak or rumor, it's not 100% certain this will be happening, but Digital Chat Stations is usually pretty accurate in his predictions.





Earlier, Oppo confirmed the Oppo Find X8 series will be coming to the global market, but it's not clear if both the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro will be available globally. The global launch is expected to come sometime this month.



Before you get too hyped up: it's not known at this point whether the Mini flagship will make it to the global market. It may remain exclusive to China. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is coming to global markets, most likely.As for the Oppo Find X8 Mini, if it comes, it may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, or (a bit less likely) the Snapdragon 8 Elite.The Find X8 and X8 Pro are powered by MediaTek's chip, while the Ultra is expected to come with the flagship chip from Qualcomm.Digital Chat Station doesn't give any specs about the phone. The leaker mentions it will be a 'true small flagship', but it's unclear how small. Hopefully, this ends up happening as I know at least a dozen people who would be delighted to hear about a compact flagship phone.I am personally a fan of big phones for the big display and battery, but I've been carrying a very big phone for the last couple of years and honestly, I may be tempted to go for a smaller flagship, if one is available.We'll know more about this phone (and if it exists at all) soon, so stay tuned!