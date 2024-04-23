Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

These half-off Skullcandy earbuds come with powerful ANC and a funky design at an unbeatable price

Do you want your next wireless earbuds to help you stand out while working out, commuting to the office, or simply walking down the street without breaking the bank? The Skullcandy Rail ANC might fit that description way better than Samsung's deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2, for instance, as they also cost 50 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing.

Of course, the usual price of these aptly named noise-cancelling buds is set a bit lower than most competitors from brands like Samsung, Jabra, or Beats, not to mention Apple. Specifically, the decidedly eye-catching Rail ANC would normally set you back $99.99, which equates that $50 discount to a whopping 50 percent slashed off the list price of this 2023-released product.

Amazon's totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new deal is only good for a black colorway, but that's nowhere near as boring-looking as it sounds, with a funky Skullcandy logo and semi-transparent design guaranteeing you'll get the attention you crave wherever you decide to wear these bad boys to listen to your favorite tunes for hours on end.

The Skullcandy Rail ANC promise to optimize their sound to your "unique hearing" with the help of cutting-edge proprietary Skull-iQ technology, and your music listening sessions are guaranteed to run for up to seven hours without interruption. An equally head-turning charging case will get you through an additional 20 hours of use before you actually need to hug a wall, and despite their crazy low price point right now, the Rail ANC are impressively also resistant to sweat, water, and dust with IP55 certification.

By no means the all-around best wireless earbuds in the world today when all is said and done, these ultra-affordable puppies are definitely among the greatest budget alternatives to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
