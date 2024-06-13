Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The remarkably powerful Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are now impressively affordable

What can you realistically expect from a pair of budget wireless headphones priced at under $100? State-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology? That's more of an isolated exception than a rule, and in the rare cases where it is possible, it's obviously not as effective at isolating you from your surroundings as the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones from brands like Sony, Bose, or Apple.

As such, you shouldn't hold it against the Skullcandy Crusher Evo that these bad boys don't have the ability to block out noise, instead focusing on... crushing your skull with their impressive bass power. That and the towering 40-hour battery life are likely to seal the deal for many bargain hunters eager to pay just $84.99 right now for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units covered by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo

$114 off (57%)
$84 99
$199
Buy at Woot

Skullcandy Crusher Evo

$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

This outstanding Woot deal is (technically) scheduled to run until next Thursday, June 20, slashing a completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable 115 bucks off a regular price of $199 for the Crusher Evo in a black colorway only. If you'd rather own the gray version of these mid-range Skullcandy headphones (with a few decidedly high-end features) or simply trust Amazon more than... Amazon's Woot daughter, the e-commerce giant will charge you an extra $15 after a very cool $100 markdown of its own.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is an absolute value champion at any of those two massively reduced prices, allowing users to choose just how much skull-crushing bass they want at any point during each and every music listening session with the help of a simple and intuitive slider.

Apart from what Skullcandy calls "Crusher Tech" (and the stellar aforementioned battery endurance rating), the Crusher Evo over-ears also have native support for both iPhones and Android handsets going for them, as well as built-in Tile technology, fast charging capabilities promising you four hours of listening time after just 10 minutes spent hugging a wall, and last but not least, an ingenious and super-convenient foldable design. 

We're obviously not saying that the Skullcandy Crusher Evo are an alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, but compared to some of their direct (and generally costlier) rivals, they're definitely easier to carry around without attracting too much (unwanted) attention.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

