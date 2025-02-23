Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Apple Intelligence + Google Gemini logos. | Images credit — Apple, Google
As previously reported, it looks like Apple might soon let you choose between different AI models to power Siri. Currently, Apple Intelligence allows users to route Siri requests through ChatGPT for richer responses. However, a recent discovery in Apple's software code suggests the expansion of these integrations to include other AI models, like Google's Gemini — and that this might happen soon.
A code sleuth found references to both "Google" and "OpenAI" within the Apple Intelligence framework in a backend update accompanying the iOS 18.4 beta. This suggests Apple is preparing to offer users a choice of AI models, similar to how you might choose a search engine in your browser. While this doesn't guarantee Gemini integration in the final version of iOS 18.4, it strongly indicates that Apple is actively working on it. It's possible this feature could arrive in a later iOS 18 update, or perhaps be a key feature of iOS 19.
Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini pic.twitter.com/0rIuJhT5Lj— Aaron (@aaronp613) February 21, 2025
The backstory here is that Apple has been working on improving Siri's capabilities for years. While Siri has made progress, it has often lagged behind other virtual assistants in terms of understanding complex requests and providing contextually relevant answers. By integrating with third-party AI models like ChatGPT, Apple has already shown a willingness to look beyond its own technology to enhance Siri's performance.
The potential addition of Gemini and other models further underscores this approach. It signifies a shift towards a more open and collaborative approach to AI development, where different companies can contribute their expertise to create a better user experience.
This could be a major step forward for personal assistants. Having the ability to choose between different AI models could personalize the experience and allow users to leverage the unique strengths of each. For me, this is exciting because it's proof that Apple is making some headway with the more helpful and intelligent Siri that has been promised. I often find myself frustrated with Siri's limitations, so the prospect of it becoming more capable and adaptable is definitely appealing. It will be interesting to see how this plays out and what other AI integrations Apple might introduce in the future.
