Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Google iPhone
Composition showing the Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini logos joined together by a plus sign
Apple Intelligence + Google Gemini logos. | Images credit — Apple, Google

As previously reported, it looks like Apple might soon let you choose between different AI models to power Siri. Currently, Apple Intelligence allows users to route Siri requests through ChatGPT for richer responses. However, a recent discovery in Apple's software code suggests the expansion of these integrations to include other AI models, like Google's Gemini — and that this might happen soon.

A code sleuth found references to both "Google" and "OpenAI" within the Apple Intelligence framework in a backend update accompanying the iOS 18.4 beta. This suggests Apple is preparing to offer users a choice of AI models, similar to how you might choose a search engine in your browser. While this doesn't guarantee Gemini integration in the final version of iOS 18.4, it strongly indicates that Apple is actively working on it. It's possible this feature could arrive in a later iOS 18 update, or perhaps be a key feature of iOS 19.


The backstory here is that Apple has been working on improving Siri's capabilities for years. While Siri has made progress, it has often lagged behind other virtual assistants in terms of understanding complex requests and providing contextually relevant answers. By integrating with third-party AI models like ChatGPT, Apple has already shown a willingness to look beyond its own technology to enhance Siri's performance.

The potential addition of Gemini and other models further underscores this approach. It signifies a shift towards a more open and collaborative approach to AI development, where different companies can contribute their expertise to create a better user experience.

This could be a major step forward for personal assistants. Having the ability to choose between different AI models could personalize the experience and allow users to leverage the unique strengths of each. For me, this is exciting because it's proof that Apple is making some headway with the more helpful and intelligent Siri that has been promised. I often find myself frustrated with Siri's limitations, so the prospect of it becoming more capable and adaptable is definitely appealing. It will be interesting to see how this plays out and what other AI integrations Apple might introduce in the future.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now

Latest News

T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Apple pulls latest beta software on certain iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models
Apple pulls latest beta software on certain iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models
New report includes a huge surprise about the 5G modem chip Apple will use on most iPhone 17 models
New report includes a huge surprise about the 5G modem chip Apple will use on most iPhone 17 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless