Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon

Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini pic.twitter.com/0rIuJhT5Lj — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 21, 2025

The backstory here is that Apple has been working on improving Siri's capabilities for years. While Siri has made progress, it has often lagged behind other virtual assistants in terms of understanding complex requests and providing contextually relevant answers. By integrating with third-party AI models like ChatGPT, Apple has already shown a willingness to look beyond its own technology to enhance Siri's performance.





The potential addition of Gemini and other models further underscores this approach. It signifies a shift towards a more open and collaborative approach to AI development, where different companies can contribute their expertise to create a better user experience.



This could be a major step forward for personal assistants. Having the ability to choose between different AI models could personalize the experience and allow users to leverage the unique strengths of each. For me, this is exciting because it's proof that Apple is making some headway with the more helpful and intelligent Siri that has been promised. I often find myself frustrated with Siri's limitations, so the prospect of it becoming more capable and adaptable is definitely appealing. It will be interesting to see how this plays out and what other AI integrations Apple might introduce in the future.