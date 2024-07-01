Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple will reportedly integrate Google Gemini AI in iPhones this fall alongside ChatGPT

By
0comments
Apple will reportedly integrate Google Gemini AI in iPhones this fall alongside ChatGPT
Apple Intelligence + Google Gemini logos — Images credit — Apple, Google

Apple, known for its closed ecosystem, is reportedly integrating Google Gemini, an AI model, into iPhones, alongside OpenAI's ChatGPT. This move is expected to expand the AI capabilities of iPhones, offering users multiple AI options. The potential deal with Google is likely to be announced during the iPhone 16 launch in September.

Apple's shift towards integrating rival AI models is a notable departure from its usual reliance on in-house technology. The decision to add Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT to the iPhone ecosystem seems strategic, providing users with more AI choices while Apple continues to develop its own AI platform, Apple Intelligence.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is also exploring a deal with Amazon-backed Anthropic, another AI firm. However, the Google Gemini integration is expected to be prioritized and announced first. This multi-AI approach could significantly enhance the iPhone's capabilities and user experience, especially with AI becoming increasingly important in tech.

Apple Intelligence is introduced at WWDC 2024 | Image credit — Apple

Interestingly, Apple is considering monetizing Apple Intelligence by introducing paid features in the future. However, this seems to be a long-term plan, as the initial focus is on launching Apple Intelligence on select iPhone and Mac models this fall. This move isn't surprising though, as I think we've all suspected that this is the way things will be moving forward for all OEMs, at least for some of the most advanced AI features.

Despite Apple's interest in integrating various AI models, there are some exceptions. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with Meta to integrate the Llama chatbot, but Gurman clarified that Apple has "zero interest" in it. The decision to exclude Meta's Llama was reportedly based on the superior services offered by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Overall, Apple's foray into integrating multiple AI models on the iPhone marks a significant shift in its approach. It reflects the growing importance of AI in the tech industry and Apple's commitment to providing users with diverse and powerful AI capabilities on their devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2

Latest News

Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless