Apple will reportedly integrate Google Gemini AI in iPhones this fall alongside ChatGPT
Apple Intelligence + Google Gemini logos — Images credit — Apple, Google
Apple, known for its closed ecosystem, is reportedly integrating Google Gemini, an AI model, into iPhones, alongside OpenAI's ChatGPT. This move is expected to expand the AI capabilities of iPhones, offering users multiple AI options. The potential deal with Google is likely to be announced during the iPhone 16 launch in September.
Apple's shift towards integrating rival AI models is a notable departure from its usual reliance on in-house technology. The decision to add Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT to the iPhone ecosystem seems strategic, providing users with more AI choices while Apple continues to develop its own AI platform, Apple Intelligence.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is also exploring a deal with Amazon-backed Anthropic, another AI firm. However, the Google Gemini integration is expected to be prioritized and announced first. This multi-AI approach could significantly enhance the iPhone's capabilities and user experience, especially with AI becoming increasingly important in tech.
Apple Intelligence is introduced at WWDC 2024 | Image credit — Apple
Interestingly, Apple is considering monetizing Apple Intelligence by introducing paid features in the future. However, this seems to be a long-term plan, as the initial focus is on launching Apple Intelligence on select iPhone and Mac models this fall. This move isn't surprising though, as I think we've all suspected that this is the way things will be moving forward for all OEMs, at least for some of the most advanced AI features.
Despite Apple's interest in integrating various AI models, there are some exceptions. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with Meta to integrate the Llama chatbot, but Gurman clarified that Apple has "zero interest" in it. The decision to exclude Meta's Llama was reportedly based on the superior services offered by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
Overall, Apple's foray into integrating multiple AI models on the iPhone marks a significant shift in its approach. It reflects the growing importance of AI in the tech industry and Apple's commitment to providing users with diverse and powerful AI capabilities on their devices.
