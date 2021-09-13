Simple math, not specs or pricing, points to surge in iPhone upgrades this year

Simple math, not specs or pricing, points to surge in iPhone upgrades this year0
According to Loup Ventures, the outfit co-founded by former Wall Streeter Gene Munster, typically we would see low single-digit growth in iPhone sales. But Munster points out that last year, Loup estimated that there were 420 million active iPhone units at least three years old that create a huge pool of device owners ready to upgrade. As a result, Loup calls for iPhone revenue to rise 40% during fiscal year 2021.
The analyst says, "From an investor’s standpoint, the trajectory of the iPhone business over the next year has less to do about specs and pricing, and more to do with the age of the phone. "The larger the upgrade pool, the bigger the potential tailwind," Munster wrote.
Munster, like most others in the business of telling investors whether they should buy or sell Apple shares, sees the iPhone 13 lineup remaining the same compared to last year's iPhone 12 line. That means a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
TSMC manufacturers Apple's chipsets like the A15 Bionic that will power the 2021 line of iOS handsets. Apple is the foundry's largest customer and while the chip shortage has allowed TSMC to hike prices to customers by as much as 20%, industry analyst Lu Xingzhi says that Apple will receive only a 3% hike. The company can decide to eat the price increase and see its profit margins decline slightly, or raise the price of the new iPhone line to cover the increase in chip pricing.