Get Sennheiser's top-notch True Wireless 3 earbuds for just $99.99 with this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at a lower price on Amazon and can be yours for under the $180 mark. But if you want high-end earbuds for even less than that and don't mind not having the Bose logo, we suggest getting the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 instead.
These fellas are on sale for a whopping $180 off their regular price at Woot and can be yours for just $99.99, down from the less budget-friendly $279.95. That said, this limited-time deal has been available for a few weeks, so you should act quickly and grab a pair while you can.
Sennheiser's former flagship earbuds are top-notch in every way. They deliver high-quality sound, which you can tailor to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they offer top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with fewer distractions from the outside world. Packing an IPX4 water resistance rating, they can withstand water splashes from any angle, meaning they are great for the gym as well.
All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 still rank among the best earbuds on the market, despite not being Sennheiser's top-of-the-line earphones anymore. And for just $99.99, they are a real bargain. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair of top-quality Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at a heavily discounted price now while you can!
These fellas are on sale for a whopping $180 off their regular price at Woot and can be yours for just $99.99, down from the less budget-friendly $279.95. That said, this limited-time deal has been available for a few weeks, so you should act quickly and grab a pair while you can.
Sennheiser's former flagship earbuds are top-notch in every way. They deliver high-quality sound, which you can tailor to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they offer top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with fewer distractions from the outside world. Packing an IPX4 water resistance rating, they can withstand water splashes from any angle, meaning they are great for the gym as well.
Proper high-end earbuds should also offer good battery life. That's why these bad boys deliver up to 7 hours of listening on one charge on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.
All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 still rank among the best earbuds on the market, despite not being Sennheiser's top-of-the-line earphones anymore. And for just $99.99, they are a real bargain. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair of top-quality Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at a heavily discounted price now while you can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: