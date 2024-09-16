Get Sennheiser's top-notch True Wireless 3 earbuds for just $99.99 with this deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at a lower price on Amazon and can be yours for under the $180 mark. But if you want high-end earbuds for even less than that and don't mind not having the Bose logo, we suggest getting the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 instead.

These fellas are on sale for a whopping $180 off their regular price at Woot and can be yours for just $99.99, down from the less budget-friendly $279.95. That said, this limited-time deal has been available for a few weeks, so you should act quickly and grab a pair while you can.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Get them for just $99.99!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are discounted by a whopping $180 at Woot and can be yours for only $99.99. The earbuds offer amazing sound and top-tier ANC. They are a real steal right now, so act fast and save while you can!
$180 off (64%)
$99 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 50% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in White

Alternatively, you can grab a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a 50% discount on Amazon.
$141 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser's former flagship earbuds are top-notch in every way. They deliver high-quality sound, which you can tailor to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they offer top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy your songs with fewer distractions from the outside world. Packing an IPX4 water resistance rating, they can withstand water splashes from any angle, meaning they are great for the gym as well.

Proper high-end earbuds should also offer good battery life. That's why these bad boys deliver up to 7 hours of listening on one charge on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 still rank among the best earbuds on the market, despite not being Sennheiser's top-of-the-line earphones anymore. And for just $99.99, they are a real bargain. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair of top-quality Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at a heavily discounted price now while you can!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

