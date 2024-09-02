Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time

High-end earbuds usually cost a lot, but you can now snatch a pair for just $99 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal now.

Woot is still offering Sennheiser's ex-flagship earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, at the sweet $180 discount we told you about a few weeks ago. This means you can save 64% on these fellas and get a pair for only $99.99 instead of their hefty price of $279.95. You should act quickly, though, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire soon.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Now for only $99.99!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale for $180 off their price at Woot and can be yours for just $99.99. The earbuds deliver amazing sound and good ANC. They are a steal at their current price, so act fast and save today!
$180 off (64%)
$99 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 50% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in White

Alternatively, you can get these earbuds at a 50% discount on Amazon.
$141 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles and makes total sense for its ex-top-of-the-line earbuds to deliver amazing sound. Of course, as everyone has their own taste, you can easily adjust their audio to your liking through the EQ setting in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.

In addition to their awesome sound, they deliver good ANC, letting you listen to your favorite songs without distractions. They also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they can handle splashes from any angle. This means you can use these fellas at the gym.

Their battery life is pretty good too. They offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge on their own. With the case, their listening time increases to up to 28 hours.

So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are worth every penny spent and are a real steal at their current price at Woot. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for peanuts now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

