Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
High-end earbuds usually cost a lot, but you can now snatch a pair for just $99 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal now.
Woot is still offering Sennheiser's ex-flagship earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, at the sweet $180 discount we told you about a few weeks ago. This means you can save 64% on these fellas and get a pair for only $99.99 instead of their hefty price of $279.95. You should act quickly, though, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire soon.
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles and makes total sense for its ex-top-of-the-line earbuds to deliver amazing sound. Of course, as everyone has their own taste, you can easily adjust their audio to your liking through the EQ setting in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.
In addition to their awesome sound, they deliver good ANC, letting you listen to your favorite songs without distractions. They also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, so they can handle splashes from any angle. This means you can use these fellas at the gym.
So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are worth every penny spent and are a real steal at their current price at Woot. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair for peanuts now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Their battery life is pretty good too. They offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge on their own. With the case, their listening time increases to up to 28 hours.
