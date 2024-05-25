Sennheiser's flagship-grade MOMENTUM 3 earbuds are discounted by 46% on Amazon, making them a real bargain

Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are looking for great-sounding earbuds that come at a more affordable price tag, you've just found the perfect deal for you!

Amazon is selling Sennheiser's ex-flagship earphones, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, at a sweet $132 discount, shaving a whole 46% off their price. This means you can snag a pair for less than $150 if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now while you can!

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3: Save $130!

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 are on sale for $130 off their price. They offer amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. The earbuds are worth every penny and are a true bargain at their current price tag. Be sure to act fast and snag a pair for less now while you can!
$130 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


Sadly, this deal can't compare with the offer Woot had a few weeks ago. The retailer had the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 on sale at a whopping $160 (57%) price cut. Nevertheless, Amazon's deal is still pretty great. Of course, it won't stay available forever. This is why we strongly encourage you to pull the trigger on it while it's still up for grabs.

Being top-tier earphones, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 sound incredible. You can also adjust them entirely to your liking via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Expensive earbuds usually come with effective ANC as well, and we are happy to share that these bad boys check that box, too.

Moreover, they have good battery life, offering up to 7 hours of playtime on their own and up to 28 hours with their case. They are also suitable for the gym, as they sport an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 rank among the best earbuds on the market with their great sound, ANC, and battery life. So, don't overthink it! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair at a heavily discounted price now before it's too late.
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

