Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

New Amazon deal lands the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport at their best price so far

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New Amazon deal lands the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport at their best price so far
Looking for new high-end earbuds for working out? The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport have dropped to a new best price on Amazon and could be a suitable choice for you. You can now snatch a pair for 23% off, a discount we didn't see even during this year's Prime Day!

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport (Olive): Save 23% now!

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are recently-released workout earbuds that can now be yours at their best price! Amazon sells the models in Graphite and Olive for 23% off, allowing you to save $76. This deal isn't available at Best Buy! Get your pair while you can!
$76 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Since these puppies usually cost as much as $330, saving 23% on them obviously doesn't make them budget-friendly. So, why should you act on this deal? Well, firstly, you won't find it at Best Buy. Also, Walmart only has a discount on the model in Graphite (Amazon lets you pick from two colors) from a third-party seller. Finally, this is their best price so far, and we don't know if Amazon will top it anytime soon.

What makes these premium wireless earbuds a good choice, besides the cool Amazon discount? Well, their unique selling point is the Polar-powered fitness tracking capability, which you can use even without a Polar watch. The earbuds' app can connect to the Polar Flow app, allowing you to pick different workouts and measure your heart rate with the MOMENTUM Sport.

That's right, these puppies have a heart rate sensor! They also track your body temperature, giving you insights into your performance. Of course, if you don't care much for such features, you can probably find more affordable workout earbuds to meet your needs.

Like most high-end options on the market, the Sennheiser earbuds offer Adaptive ANC, which performs mostly on par with some competitors. Still, the whole world around you won't go completely silent with them on, as they have a semi-open design. It lets some outside noises in and also impacts passive isolation.

On the bright side, this design helps make Transparency mode feel much more natural, which might be a desired point for runners and other athletes. What about the sound quality? Well, these bad boys add the necessary heat to your workouts with enhanced bass and satisfactory timbre. In other words, if you like bass, you'll probably be satisfied with how they sound.

Recommended Stories
Ultimately, there's no denying that the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport aren't exactly budget wireless earbuds, as they cost over $250 even now that they're at their best price. However, if you're looking for premium and recently-released earbuds with heart rate and body temperature monitoring (and don't mind the price), they can be a great choice. Get your pair and save 23%.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless