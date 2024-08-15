New Amazon deal lands the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport at their best price so far
Looking for new high-end earbuds for working out? The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport have dropped to a new best price on Amazon and could be a suitable choice for you. You can now snatch a pair for 23% off, a discount we didn't see even during this year's Prime Day!
Since these puppies usually cost as much as $330, saving 23% on them obviously doesn't make them budget-friendly. So, why should you act on this deal? Well, firstly, you won't find it at Best Buy. Also, Walmart only has a discount on the model in Graphite (Amazon lets you pick from two colors) from a third-party seller. Finally, this is their best price so far, and we don't know if Amazon will top it anytime soon.
That's right, these puppies have a heart rate sensor! They also track your body temperature, giving you insights into your performance. Of course, if you don't care much for such features, you can probably find more affordable workout earbuds to meet your needs.
On the bright side, this design helps make Transparency mode feel much more natural, which might be a desired point for runners and other athletes. What about the sound quality? Well, these bad boys add the necessary heat to your workouts with enhanced bass and satisfactory timbre. In other words, if you like bass, you'll probably be satisfied with how they sound.
Ultimately, there's no denying that the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport aren't exactly budget wireless earbuds, as they cost over $250 even now that they're at their best price. However, if you're looking for premium and recently-released earbuds with heart rate and body temperature monitoring (and don't mind the price), they can be a great choice. Get your pair and save 23%.
What makes these premium wireless earbuds a good choice, besides the cool Amazon discount? Well, their unique selling point is the Polar-powered fitness tracking capability, which you can use even without a Polar watch. The earbuds' app can connect to the Polar Flow app, allowing you to pick different workouts and measure your heart rate with the MOMENTUM Sport.
Like most high-end options on the market, the Sennheiser earbuds offer Adaptive ANC, which performs mostly on par with some competitors. Still, the whole world around you won't go completely silent with them on, as they have a semi-open design. It lets some outside noises in and also impacts passive isolation.
