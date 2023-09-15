You can still save big on the fantastic Sennheiser Momentum 4 at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re in the market for a great pair of wireless headphones, you should be prepared to cough up quite a lot of money. Luckily, online merchants like Amazon regularly offer fantastic deals on some of the most popular products in this category, helping you get what you want without paying an arm and a leg. A few weeks ago, it launched a great deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Amazingly, these are still 32% off.
Like every other pair of high-end headphones on the market, this headset has to tick a lot of boxes: good ANC, solid audio performance and great battery life, to mention just a few. And, in case you’re wondering, the Sennheiser headset should deliver the company’s signature sound with customization options, good ANC with Transparency Mode, and top-tier battery life. All of that is presented to you in premium packaging.
Of course, the Momentum 4 come with ANC. It’s good enough to immerse you in your jams, podcasts, etc. The next-gen Adaptive Noise Cancellation system automatically cancels out interruptive noises before they’ve reached your ears. Moreover, you can activate Transparency mode to touch to engage in a conversation without removing the headset.
As we hinted earlier, you can also personalize this headset’s sound to suit your taste better. To access the settings, you just need to download the Sennheiser Smart Control app, where you can easily set your preferences.
Things are even more impressive in the battery life department. These headphones will keep your favorite music content for about 60 hours. In comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM5 lasts twice less and costs more.
So, if you’re looking for a great pair of consumer-oriented high-end headphones but don’t intend to cough up too much money, you might want to get the Sennheiser Momentum 4.
So, if you missed the chance to get these incredible headphones at a bargain price back then, you should know that it’s still not too late to take advantage. Given that it’s been out there for some time, the $122 discount on the headset in Black might expire soon, so we suggest you don’t wait for another reminder and act now.
