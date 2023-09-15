Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

You can still save big on the fantastic Sennheiser Momentum 4 at Amazon

Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can still save big on the fantastic Sennheiser Momentum 4 at Amazon
If you’re in the market for a great pair of wireless headphones, you should be prepared to cough up quite a lot of money. Luckily, online merchants like Amazon regularly offer fantastic deals on some of the most popular products in this category, helping you get what you want without paying an arm and a leg. A few weeks ago, it launched a great deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Amazingly, these are still 32% off.

So, if you missed the chance to get these incredible headphones at a bargain price back then, you should know that it’s still not too late to take advantage. Given that it’s been out there for some time, the $122 discount on the headset in Black might expire soon, so we suggest you don’t wait for another reminder and act now.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: save at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black at a lower price. The Amazon deal allows you to save $122 on these high-end over-ear headphones. Get them while you still can at this fantastic price.
$122 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Like every other pair of high-end headphones on the market, this headset has to tick a lot of boxes: good ANC, solid audio performance and great battery life, to mention just a few. And, in case you’re wondering, the Sennheiser headset should deliver the company’s signature sound with customization options, good ANC with Transparency Mode, and top-tier battery life. All of that is presented to you in premium packaging.

The audiophile-inspired transducer system integrated here should deliver high-quality sound defined by brilliant dynamics and superior clarity. To put it simply, you should be pretty happy with how these headphones sound.

Of course, the Momentum 4 come with ANC. It’s good enough to immerse you in your jams, podcasts, etc. The next-gen Adaptive Noise Cancellation system automatically cancels out interruptive noises before they’ve reached your ears. Moreover, you can activate Transparency mode to touch to engage in a conversation without removing the headset.

As we hinted earlier, you can also personalize this headset’s sound to suit your taste better. To access the settings, you just need to download the Sennheiser Smart Control app, where you can easily set your preferences.

Things are even more impressive in the battery life department. These headphones will keep your favorite music content for about 60 hours. In comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM5 lasts twice less and costs more.

So, if you’re looking for a great pair of consumer-oriented high-end headphones but don’t intend to cough up too much money, you might want to get the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

Popular stories

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless