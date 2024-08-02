The top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are sweetly discounted at Best Buy once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
High-quality sound comes at a steep price. That's why top-notch wireless headphones like Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 pack hefty price tags. However, you now have the opportunity to snag a pair of Momentum 4s in Black at a lovely $90 discount as long as you act fast and take advantage of this sweet Best Buy deal.
Granted, we've seen better discounts on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in the past. For instance, Best Buy offered their Denim color option for a whopping $150 off at the beginning of July. But it should also be noted that these fellas rarely receive such significant discounts and are usually on sale for $80 off. So, while the current $90 markdown can't really compare with Best Buy's previous $150 discount, it's still a good deal.
But what really sets these headphones apart from the other top-tier cans is their insane battery life. With ANC on, you're looking at up to 56 hours of listening time from a single charge! This is way more than most headphones offer, even with ANC turned off.
So, all in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a real bang for your buck with their amazing sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and extraordinary battery life. So, chop-chop! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 now!
Granted, we've seen better discounts on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in the past. For instance, Best Buy offered their Denim color option for a whopping $150 off at the beginning of July. But it should also be noted that these fellas rarely receive such significant discounts and are usually on sale for $80 off. So, while the current $90 markdown can't really compare with Best Buy's previous $150 discount, it's still a good deal.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are premium headphones from top to bottom. Not only do they sound incredible, but you can also tweak their audio to match your preferences with the EQ settings in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, their capable ANC means you can enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs without any distractions.
But what really sets these headphones apart from the other top-tier cans is their insane battery life. With ANC on, you're looking at up to 56 hours of listening time from a single charge! This is way more than most headphones offer, even with ANC turned off.
So, all in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a real bang for your buck with their amazing sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and extraordinary battery life. So, chop-chop! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: