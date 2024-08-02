Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are sweetly discounted at Best Buy once again

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are sweetly discounted at Best Buy once again
High-quality sound comes at a steep price. That's why top-notch wireless headphones like Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 pack hefty price tags. However, you now have the opportunity to snag a pair of Momentum 4s in Black at a lovely $90 discount as long as you act fast and take advantage of this sweet Best Buy deal.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black color: Save $90!

Get the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black color at a sweet $90 discount at Best Buy. The headphones deliver amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and offer up to 56 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. Act fast and save today!
$90 off (24%)
$289 99
$379 99
Buy at BestBuy


Granted, we've seen better discounts on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in the past. For instance, Best Buy offered their Denim color option for a whopping $150 off at the beginning of July. But it should also be noted that these fellas rarely receive such significant discounts and are usually on sale for $80 off. So, while the current $90 markdown can't really compare with Best Buy's previous $150 discount, it's still a good deal.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are premium headphones from top to bottom. Not only do they sound incredible, but you can also tweak their audio to match your preferences with the EQ settings in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, their capable ANC means you can enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs without any distractions.

But what really sets these headphones apart from the other top-tier cans is their insane battery life. With ANC on, you're looking at up to 56 hours of listening time from a single charge! This is way more than most headphones offer, even with ANC turned off.

So, all in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a real bang for your buck with their amazing sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and extraordinary battery life. So, chop-chop! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless