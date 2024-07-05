Best Buy cuts a whopping $150 off the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4, making them irresistible
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It appears that today is the best day to be in the market for a new set of top-quality Sennheiser headphones! Amazon is selling the Sennheiser HD 450BT at a bonkers 53% discount, allowing bargain hunters to get a pair for under $90. But if you want the absolute best Sennheiser cans money can buy, Best Buy is offering the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Denim color for a whopping $150 off their price.
That's right, fellow deal hunter! You can currently get Sennheiser's top-of-the-line headphones at a sweet $150 discount and pay only $249.99 instead of their usual price of $399.99. As you can see, this is a pretty awesome deal, and we suggest taking advantage of it now, as you never know how long it will stay available.
Being Sennheiser's flagship headphones, the Momentum 4 sound amazing, and you can easily adjust their audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser's Smart Control app. Furthermore, as premium cans, they come with top-tier ANC, allowing you to listen to your songs in peace.
With top-quality sound, capable ANC, and magnificent battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 easily rank right among the best wireless headphones money can buy. Furthermore, at $150 off these incredible cans are a real bargain, and you should totally get a pair now while the offer lasts by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article!
Their biggest selling point, though, is their incredible battery life. With ANC enabled, these fellas deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime on a single charge. That's a battery life that not many headphones offer, even with ANC turned off. So, yeah, truly incredible indeed.
