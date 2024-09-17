Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at hefty discount and enjoy up to 56 hours of playtime with ANC

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Getting a pair of top-quality Sennheiser headphones for less is always an unmissable opportunity. That's why we recently shared that you can snatch the high-end MOMENTUM 3 earbuds for just $99.99 at Woot. But if you prefer headphones to earbuds, feel free to get Sennheiser's flagship wireless cans, the Momentum 4, for $130 off their price at Best Buy.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $130!

Grab the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black at a sweet $130 discount at Best Buy. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have awesome ANC, and deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. Act fast and save now!
$130 off (34%)
$249 99
$379 99
Buy at BestBuy


Yep, the headphones are still on sale at the retailer, meaning it's not too late to snatch a pair for just $249.99 instead of paying $379.99. We suggest acting fast, though, as this sweet deal has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks, and you never know when it'll expire. Given how much the Sennheiser Momentum 4 have to offer, it would be a shame if you didn't grab a pair while they are so heavily discounted.

Firstly, these fellas are among the best headphones on the market, delivering top-quality sound. You can also easily adjust their audio to suit your taste through the EQ setting in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Plus, with their top-tier ANC, you can immerse yourself in your music without any unwanted background noise.

The real highlight, though, isn't their fantastic sound or stellar noise cancellation — it's their incredible battery life. You get up to 56 hours of listening time on one charge with ANC enabled, which is pretty rare for wireless headphones. And if you turn off the ANC, you might even score more playtime!

Clearly, Sennheiser's current flagship cans are totally worth the investment, offering great sound, awesome ANC, and unbelievable battery life for $130 off at Best Buy. So don't wait around! Grab a pair of these top-notch headphones at a sweet discount with this deal now!
