Grab the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 4 for 32% off on Amazon
As we reported, Amazon is currently selling the high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a sweet $80 discount. However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, you'll be happy to learn that the retailer has a really nice deal on an awesome pair of headphones too.
Right now, the phenomenal Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black are discounted by 32%, which means you can currently snatch them for $122 off their usual price if you stop dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal while it's still available. The white-colored version is also currently discounted and can be yours for $100 off its price. Therefore, you will score sweet savings no matter which color option you choose.
As Sennheiser headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver incredible sound. Moreover, they work with Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which comes with its own EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound of your headphones entirely to your preferences in case their default sound profile is not exactly your cup of tea.
In addition to their awesome sound, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 also come with pretty capable ANC, which, albeit not among the best out there, does a good job of muting the outside world so you can enjoy your favorite tunes in peace.
As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 truly offer a lot. Furthermore, they are currently an even bigger bargain since you can snatch them with an amazing $122 markdown. So, what are you still waiting for? Tap that deal button and get your hands on a pair of these awesome headphones now!
On top of all we just mentioned, the headphones also have amazing battery life. They deliver around 56 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. That's just unbelievable!
