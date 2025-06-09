Sennheiser Momentum 4 with 60-hour battery life drop in price on Amazon
The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have a comfy design, and are worth every penny. Don't miss out!
Sennheiser is among the top manufacturers in the audio segment, so we wouldn't be surprised if you told us you're in the market for its flagship Momentum 4 headphones. Well, if you're indeed eyeing these fellas, now is the time to act and score a pair.
Amazon is selling them at a lovely 21% discount, slashing the price by $80. This allows you to enhance your listening for just under $300. We agree that the current markdown isn't as enticing as the $102 discount these puppies received for Memorial Day. Nevertheless, they are among the best wireless headphones on the market, and we believe that every dollar saved on them should be welcomed.
For instance, they have incredible battery life, offering up to a whopping 60 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. But even if you use their active noise canceling, you'll be looking at up to 56 hours of listening time, which is still astonishing.
Speaking of their ANC, it's top-notch as well. While it still lags behind the industry-leading noise-canceling technologies found in Bose's and Sony's high-end headphones, it does a phenomenal job at keeping pesky sounds from disrupting your experience.
All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are worth going for, especially now that they can be yours for less. So, don't hesitate—treat yourself to a pair at a discounted price now while the offer lasts!
You'll definitely enjoy every single second with these headphones. Not only do they deliver rich and detailed sound, but they're also extremely comfy, featuring a lightweight frame, cushioned headband, and soft ear pads. Plus, you can use the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app to customize their audio to your taste.
