Flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones plunge in price for Memorial Day
The headphones are now selling for $102 off and are worth every penny, delivering premium sound, a luxurious feel, and top-tier ANC. Don’t miss out!
Premium headphones don't come cheap, but every once in a while, a deal comes along that's too good to pass up. And with Memorial Day here, bargains can be had, especially on top-tier headphones.
That's exactly the case with the Sennheiser Momentum 4, which are currently available for $102 off on Amazon. Originally priced at around $380, these puppies can now be yours for just under $278. Given how much value these bring, we encourage you not to waste time and just go ahead and score a pair at a lower price while you can!
After all, these aren't just any headphones. As some of the best wireless cans on the market, they deliver an outstanding listening experience right out of the box, with rich, detailed sound that makes every track pop. And if you're picky about your audio, you can easily fine-tune it to match your preferences using the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.
Noise cancellation? They've got that covered, too. With their top-tier ANC technology, they do a fantastic job of blocking out unwanted noise, letting you fully immerse yourself in your music or podcasts. Comfort is another strong point—thanks to their lightweight frame, cushioned headband, and soft ear pads, you can wear them for hours without feeling weighed down.
So, is this deal worth jumping on? Absolutely. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer stellar sound, effective noise cancellation, and unmatched battery life, making them one of the best choices out there. And at this discounted price, they are a no-brainer. So, grab a pair for less today!
Then there's their battery life, which is nothing short of impressive. With ANC enabled, these headphones can keep going for up to 56 hours. Turn ANC off, and you're looking at a staggering 60 hours of playback on a single charge. That's nearly three full days of nonstop listening—pretty wild for wireless headphones.
