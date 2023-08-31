Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snatch the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at 32% off on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at 32% off on Amazon
Saving big on a new pair of premium headphones isn’t a regular occurrence. Headsets like the Bose Headphones 700 and the Sony XM5 might be some of the best on the market, but they also come at a premium price. On the bright side, Sennheiser offers decent alternatives to these high-end headphones at a more decent price tag, like the Sennheiser Momentum 4. These are now heavily discounted at Amazon.

The over-ear headphones in White see a bigger price drop, offered at a 32% cheaper at the retailer, which equating to $120. However, they are available in limited quantities. The other color option you have is a Black one. If you like this paint job better, you’d have to dig deeper into your pockets. That’s because the headset in Black comes with a slightly less impressive markdown of 28%.

Scoop up the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in White and save 32%

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, the headset in White is sold for a 32% cheaper price than usual. It boasts a long battery life and is even more tempting at this price. Available in limited quantities.
$120 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: now 28% cheaper at Amazon

If you don't want your new headset to be in the White color, you can check out the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black. These headphones are now available at a 28% cheaper price than usual. Enjoy their ANC, lightweight design, and long battery life without breaking the bank,
$106 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Designed to meet the needs of almost every audiophile, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 shouldn’t disappoint. They deliver incredible audio quality, enhanced by aptX Adaptive. Essentially, the headset should reproduce your favorite jams pretty well.

As for the ANC technology integrated into this headset, some might say it’s not as good as what you get from the most expensive Sony and Bose headphones. However, it should still be decent enough to meet most of your needs. Naturally, you also have an Adjustable Transparency Mode to stay in touch with your surroundings.

This headset should also be incredibly comfortable, thanks to its lightweight design. The padded headband should ensure your hair doesn’t tangle when you put it on or off. Moreover, the headphones have cushioned ear pads for additional ear comfort and protection.

When you need to take a phone call, four digital beamforming microphones ensure that wind and other noises are excluded from the conversation. Let’s not forget the absolutely insane battery life Sennheiser added on its headset. Amazingly, you get up to 60 hours of playtime from it, and it also charges fairly quickly when the battery runs out.

Are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 the best high-end wireless headphones with ANC right now? Probably not. However, they undoubtedly provide incredible value for money, all the more so at their current price.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless