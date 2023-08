Snatch the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at 32% off on Amazon

Scoop up the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in White and save 32% The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, the headset in White is sold for a 32% cheaper price than usual. It boasts a long battery life and is even more tempting at this price. Available in limited quantities. $120 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: now 28% cheaper at Amazon If you don't want your new headset to be in the White color, you can check out the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black. These headphones are now available at a 28% cheaper price than usual. Enjoy their ANC, lightweight design, and long battery life without breaking the bank, $106 off (28%) Buy at Amazon

The over-ear headphones in White see a bigger price drop, offered at a 32% cheaper at the retailer, which equating to $120. However, they are available in limited quantities. The other color option you have is a Black one. If you like this paint job better, you’d have to dig deeper into your pockets. That’s because the headset in Black comes with a slightly less impressive markdown of 28%.Designed to meet the needs of almost every audiophile, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 shouldn’t disappoint. They deliver incredible audio quality, enhanced by aptX Adaptive. Essentially, the headset should reproduce your favorite jams pretty well.As for the ANC technology integrated into this headset, some might say it’s not as good as what you get from the most expensive Sony and Bose headphones. However, it should still be decent enough to meet most of your needs. Naturally, you also have an Adjustable Transparency Mode to stay in touch with your surroundings.This headset should also be incredibly comfortable, thanks to its lightweight design. The padded headband should ensure your hair doesn’t tangle when you put it on or off. Moreover, the headphones have cushioned ear pads for additional ear comfort and protection.When you need to take a phone call, four digital beamforming microphones ensure that wind and other noises are excluded from the conversation. Let’s not forget the absolutely insane battery life Sennheiser added on its headset. Amazingly, you get up to 60 hours of playtime from it, and it also charges fairly quickly when the battery runs out.