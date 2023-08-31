Snatch the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 at 32% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Saving big on a new pair of premium headphones isn’t a regular occurrence. Headsets like the Bose Headphones 700 and the Sony XM5 might be some of the best on the market, but they also come at a premium price. On the bright side, Sennheiser offers decent alternatives to these high-end headphones at a more decent price tag, like the Sennheiser Momentum 4. These are now heavily discounted at Amazon.
The over-ear headphones in White see a bigger price drop, offered at a 32% cheaper at the retailer, which equating to $120. However, they are available in limited quantities. The other color option you have is a Black one. If you like this paint job better, you’d have to dig deeper into your pockets. That’s because the headset in Black comes with a slightly less impressive markdown of 28%.
As for the ANC technology integrated into this headset, some might say it’s not as good as what you get from the most expensive Sony and Bose headphones. However, it should still be decent enough to meet most of your needs. Naturally, you also have an Adjustable Transparency Mode to stay in touch with your surroundings.
When you need to take a phone call, four digital beamforming microphones ensure that wind and other noises are excluded from the conversation. Let’s not forget the absolutely insane battery life Sennheiser added on its headset. Amazingly, you get up to 60 hours of playtime from it, and it also charges fairly quickly when the battery runs out.
Designed to meet the needs of almost every audiophile, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 shouldn’t disappoint. They deliver incredible audio quality, enhanced by aptX Adaptive. Essentially, the headset should reproduce your favorite jams pretty well.
This headset should also be incredibly comfortable, thanks to its lightweight design. The padded headband should ensure your hair doesn’t tangle when you put it on or off. Moreover, the headphones have cushioned ear pads for additional ear comfort and protection.
Are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 the best high-end wireless headphones with ANC right now? Probably not. However, they undoubtedly provide incredible value for money, all the more so at their current price.
