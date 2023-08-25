The premium Bose Headphones 700 can be yours at a lower price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, flagship headphones seekers! One of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones are now available with a tempting 21% discount. We’re talking about none other than the Bose Headphones 700, which are now on sale at Amazon.
The current offer isn’t the best one we’ve witnessed for Bose’s super-premium headset. However, they’re now at the lowest price we’ve seen this year. So, if you hesitated to grab them at their regular price, now might be a good time to act. Keep in mind that both color variations are available with the same discount. That means you can pick whichever color you like without worrying about losing the chance to save.
Undoubtedly, these Bose headphones can catch the eye of the most dedicated hi-fi audio enthusiasts. They feature an incredible 11 levels of ANC to let you enjoy your music or calls without distractions. Sound quality is exceptional, but that’s to be expected of a headset with a regular retail price of $379.
The headset is perfect for calls, thanks to the advanced microphone system that effectively picks up and isolates your voice during phone calls. So, you should be able to hear and be heard perfectly well.
As you might expect, the headset isn’t tied to Android or iOS, so it works with devices from both camps. As for battery life, the headphones come with as much as 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is quite impressive.
Overall, the Bose Headphones 700 are so good that they give Sony’s former flagship XM4 a run for their money. That’s why we believe they might be a tempting choice for people looking to get a great bargain on their next high-end headset.
You should be able to enjoy crystal-clear audio with slightly enhanced bass and an underemphasized treble. That doesn’t mean the sound is imbalanced, though. The mids are well reproduced here, so vocals and instrumentals should sound just perfect.
With their lightweight and elegant design, the Bose Headphones 700 are a delight to use. Controls are intuitive, with available hands-free access to Google Assistant and Alexa. There’s even one-touch access to Spotify.
