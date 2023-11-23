Amazon deal slams 40% off the Sennheiser Momentum 3 just in time for Black Friday



Even though this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the earbuds, we believe they’re worth your consideration at $111 off their price tag. If you agree with us, go ahead and pick your favorite color while the tempting offer is still up for grabs.

Sennheiser Momentum 3: save 40% this Black Friday on Amazon With next-level ANC, great sound performance, up to 28 hours of battery life, solid build, customizable EQ settings, multipoint connectivity, and personalized Sound Zones, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 stand out as an incredible pair of earbuds. They can now be yours at 40% off, so don't miss out.





The Sennheiser Momentum 3 were released last year and are among the company's flagship-grade earbuds. They boast a super sturdy design, incredible ANC technology, amazing sound performance, and long enough battery life. They're so good, in fact, that they easily rival some of the best wireless earbuds out there. Let's dive a bit deeper, shall we?



Sennheiser claims these earbuds feature next-level ANC technology that can automatically shift between different levels of noise cancellation depending on the environment. You can also activate the Transparency Mode with one simple touch, which is quite handy, in our opinion.



Sound-wise, the Momentum 3 should appeal to most, if not all, casual listeners with their sound profile. Their audio profile is well-balanced and should be ideal for all sorts of music genres. In case you don’t like how they sound out of the box, keep in mind that there are EQ settings in the app.



Speaking of that, there’s one interesting feature about these earbuds that not many competitors can offer. We’re talking about the so-called Sound Zones. You can access this feature via the app to customize different locations you frequent (on a map), setting optimized ANC and EQ settings you’d like to enjoy while at home, while going to work, etc.





As for their battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 should provide you with about 28 hours of total listening time with the charging case. Each earbud offers up to seven hours of uninterrupted jams.





Tomorrow is the official start of the Black Friday savings event. So, there’ll be a massive shopping frenzy virtually everywhere, including online. What if you don’t feel like dealing with all the craziness tomorrow but still want to get that thing you really want at an unbeatable price? We’ve got you covered, so long as you’re after a solid pair of earbuds. Right now, Amazon sells the incredible Sennheiser Momentum 3 at a pretty cool 40% markdown.