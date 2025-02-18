Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Sennheiser CX Plus are a steal at 69% off their original price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Man smiling while wearing Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds, sitting against a rustic metal background.
Last month, the old but gold Sennheiser CX Plus got a whopping 69% discount on their original price of $179.99 at Woot. At the time, you could get these wireless earbuds for only $54.99. Why are we bothering you with last month's promos, though? Well, because the same sale is live again!

Sennheiser CX Plus: 69% off their original price

$54 99
$179 99
$125 off (69%)
Woot is once again selling the Sennheiser CX Plus at an unbeatable $125 discount. That returns them to a dirt-cheap price of only $54.99. The promo will only stay for another four days or less, so act fast.
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser CX Plus: 22% off at Amazon

$40 off (22%)
Amazon also discounts the Sennheiser CX Plus. However, you can save only 22% right here, which equates to about $40. Still, if you prefer shopping only at Amazon, this deal might be worth checking out.
Buy at Amazon

That's right — you can get these buddies for $125 off their launch price, an unbeatable bargain you should definitely check out. To sweeten the pot, Woot sells them with a full manufacturer's warranty (two years) for more peace of mind. For dedicated Amazon fans, the same earbuds retail for 22% off, which means you can buy them for nearly $140.

Given their unbelievably low price, the Sennheiser CX Plus offer excellent passive isolation, good fit, and noise cancellation. They significantly reduce vehicle rumbles, making commute time more comfortable. Then again, don't expect supreme noise cancellation — for that, you'd have to cough up more money for the AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WF-1000XM4.

What about audio quality? It's quite good, actually. You get a decent amount of low-end, but not headache-inducing bass, detailed mids, and well-defined highs. In short, most users will clearly distinguish most elements of their favorite tunes, plus the frequency response is good enough to fit a variety of music genres.

On the battery life front, the Sennheiser earbuds offer up to eight hours of music per single charge. Of course, they feature a charging case that helps you increase the overall playtime to as many as 24 hours. Then again, you should remember that listening at higher volumes might reduce the overall playtime.

Of course, not everyone will like the Sennheiser CX Plus. After all, they aren't the most contemporary wireless earbuds out there, having been released back in 2021. Still, we can't help but recommend them at their current asking price, as they check most boxes, including quality ANC and pleasing audio quality. Grab them for 69% off while Woot's incredible promo is still available.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless