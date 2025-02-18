The Sennheiser CX Plus are a steal at 69% off their original price
Last month, the old but gold Sennheiser CX Plus got a whopping 69% discount on their original price of $179.99 at Woot. At the time, you could get these wireless earbuds for only $54.99. Why are we bothering you with last month's promos, though? Well, because the same sale is live again!
That's right — you can get these buddies for $125 off their launch price, an unbeatable bargain you should definitely check out. To sweeten the pot, Woot sells them with a full manufacturer's warranty (two years) for more peace of mind. For dedicated Amazon fans, the same earbuds retail for 22% off, which means you can buy them for nearly $140.
What about audio quality? It's quite good, actually. You get a decent amount of low-end, but not headache-inducing bass, detailed mids, and well-defined highs. In short, most users will clearly distinguish most elements of their favorite tunes, plus the frequency response is good enough to fit a variety of music genres.
Of course, not everyone will like the Sennheiser CX Plus. After all, they aren't the most contemporary wireless earbuds out there, having been released back in 2021. Still, we can't help but recommend them at their current asking price, as they check most boxes, including quality ANC and pleasing audio quality. Grab them for 69% off while Woot's incredible promo is still available.
Given their unbelievably low price, the Sennheiser CX Plus offer excellent passive isolation, good fit, and noise cancellation. They significantly reduce vehicle rumbles, making commute time more comfortable. Then again, don't expect supreme noise cancellation — for that, you'd have to cough up more money for the AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WF-1000XM4.
On the battery life front, the Sennheiser earbuds offer up to eight hours of music per single charge. Of course, they feature a charging case that helps you increase the overall playtime to as many as 24 hours. Then again, you should remember that listening at higher volumes might reduce the overall playtime.
