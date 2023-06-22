iOS 17 gives iPhone users a "hands-on" approach to using third-party messaging apps

When an Apple iPhone user is in a situation where he/she can't physically type out a message to another smartphone user, Siri can handle the task. You can say "Hey Siri, send a message to Johnny Appleseed." Siri will ask what it is you want to say in the message and then ask you to confirm whether you want to send it. Of course, the recipient of the message needs to be in your contacts list.





By default, Siri sends this message using iMessage or SMS although a compatible third-party messaging platform can be requested. It should be noted that many third-party messaging platforms still don't have this kind of relationship with Siri yet. Per 9to5Mac , you'll see which third-party options are available to you in iOS 17. In the latest build released to developers, iOS 17 Beta 2, asking Siri to send a message results in a visual display that shows the different apps that you can have the message sent over.





While in iOS 16 you would have to request verbally that Siri send a message via WhatsApp, or another compatible third-party platform, in iOS 17 users will see a list of messaging platforms installed on their iPhone units that are compatible with Siri and tap on one. Such options would include the aforementioned WhatsApp, Telegram, and others. Not only will using Siri in iOS 17 help you change messaging platforms, but the virtual assistant's UI will also allow you to edit the recipient of the message and the message itself before it is sent.









The public beta program for iOS 17 should kick off later this summer with the final version expected to get pushed out starting in September around the time that Apple releases the iPhone 15 series. Earlier this month, during Apple's WWDC developer conference, the company previewed some of the changes coming to iOS 17 including StandBy , which turns the screen on an iPhone into a smart display when positioned in landscape orientation while charging.





Other new features allow users to leave a video message when the recipient of a FaceTime call doesn't answer, and a new iMessage alert will be received by iPhone users when a friend or family member reaches his/her destination.

