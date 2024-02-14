Say "Cheese" in disguise: Is this the dawn of the notch-less selfie?





For example, on the Fold, the under-display camera serves more or less as a backup. With two other options available for taking selfies, there's no need to worry about camera quality. For example, on the Fold, the under-display camera serves more or less as a backup. With two other options available for taking selfies, there's no need to worry about camera quality.



So, let's talk about what is good and not-so-good about UDCs.

Selfies and tech

For a long time now, selfie cameras have been a big deal on smartphones. Selfies are super popular, as they are a way for us to share our lives, stay connected with friends, and sometimes, have fun with filters. Phone makers are well aware of this. They've been improving selfie cameras with things like wide-angle lenses and beauty filters using artificial intelligence (AI) for quite some time now. However, all this tech comes at the cost of a camera hole.



Fun facts about selfies:

The first "selfie" was actually snapped by Philadelphia entrepreneur Robert Cornelius in 1839! (Sorry, smartphones, you weren't the original trendsetters.)

The word "selfie" was first added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013.

An average person takes about 25,000 selfies in their lifetime. (That's a lot of cheese smiles!)

The most retweeted selfie ever was the star-studded selfie at the 2014 Oscars, featuring Ellen DeGeneres and a bunch of celebrities. Behind the screen: Unveiling the pros and cons of UDC



UDC is a technology that aims to give smartphones a completely full-screen experience. Instead of using a notch, punch-hole, or pop-up camera, UDC hides the camera sensor under the display itself. This creates a seamless viewing area, which could make watching videos or playing games more immersive.



The display area above the camera uses special materials and pixel arrangements to let light reach the camera sensor. This is done by reducing the pixel density in that particular area. But, like any advanced technology, there are challenges to overcome.









The biggest hurdle is image quality. Because the camera has to peek through the display pixels, it captures less light, leading to photos that can be blurry and grainy. This is especially true in low-light situations, where even the best UDCs struggle to compete with traditional cameras. Imagine trying to capture a fun night out with friends – the memories might be blurry (for more than one reason).



But image quality isn't the only concern. UDCs present new user experience challenges. The placement of the camera sensor can affect how you naturally hold the phone for selfies, making it awkward or even impossible to get that perfect angle. And forget about using face unlock with an under-display camera – it's not yet secure enough.



Compared to traditional front-facing cameras, UDCs capture less detailed data due to the display layer blocking some light and information. This limited information makes it easier for attackers to fool the system with high-quality photos or even 3D-printed masks. Think of it like trying to recognize someone through a foggy window – pretty tough, right?









So, is ditching the selfie camera for an uninterrupted screen worth it? Right now, the answer seems to be no. While UDCs are promising, they still have a long way to go before they can match the quality and convenience of traditional cameras.



However, it is not all doom and gloom. UDCs do have some potential benefits. First and foremost, it offers an uninterrupted, notch-free display, making for a more immersive viewing experience. Imagine watching movies or playing games without that little black bar cutting into the action! Additionally, UDC could pave the way for more innovative phone designs, with screens that wrap around edges or even fold completely.

The future of UDCs is bright, but it's not here yet

With continued research and development, we could see significant improvements in image quality, user experience, and security. Traditional selfie cameras still have their advantages, especially in terms of image quality and affordability. We will likely see a coexistence of both technologies for some time, with UDC being a premium feature on high-end phones.





Getting a full-screen experience without anything getting in the way sounds great. However, for UDCs to be really good, image quality must improve a lot. Personally, I'm not bothered by the notch, and I don't pay much attention to it. But if UDCs can match the photo quality of, let's say, the



In the near future, maybe even next year, we might see Apple and Google drop phones with no notches. Google's got a patent for a new under-display front-facing camera , potentially letting Pixel phones have a full glass screen without any holes. Apple's iPhone could also go full-screen with LG Innotek's under-display camera in the works. What do you reckon – if Apple, Google, and Samsung start rocking UDCs, will the other phone makers jump on the bandwagon? Kind of a rhetorical question, I know.









Picture a phone with a smooth, sleek screen, and guess what? It doesn't have that annoying (for some people) black dot for the selfie camera. Believe it or not, these phones are already out there, making it a simple reality. This is all thanks to under-display cameras (UDCs), a cool new technology that might change the way phones look.