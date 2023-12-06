Apple's iPhone might go all-screen as LG Innotek's under-display camera enters development
It is no secret that, for years, Apple has partnered with suppliers in China, India, and South Korea to manufacture its range of devices, including the iPhone and iPad. The latest buzz suggests that Apple is on the path of introducing an iPhone with an all-screen look, fueled by the efforts of its Korean suppliers actively working on smartphone under-display cameras (UDC).
UPC, or under panel camera, is a nifty setup where the camera sits beneath the display, and its lens hole stays incognito when not in use. This stealthy feature opens up the entire screen for use as a display, cranking up the immersion level. You might also hear it go by the name under-display camera (UDC).
To tackle this challenge, LG Innotek is working on a "freeform optic" multiple-lens system. This system aims to slash optical aberrations and pump up the light intensity ratio around the optical module, giving a boost to peripheral image quality. LG Innotek has been on the patent-publishing spree since last December, and now, with UPC development in full swing, we can expect more innovations on the horizon.
LG Display, linked with LG Innotek in the LG Group, is diving into UPC development, too. Its aim? Pushing light transmittance to 20% by 2023 and a solid 40% by 2024—a nod to Apple's standards. Meanwhile, reportedly, Apple tested a UPC sample from an undisclosed vendor but wasn't impressed with the performance.
Before Apple fully embraces the under-screen camera tech, it plans to integrate under-panel Face ID technology in its 2025 iPhone 17 Pro. The flagship is anticipated to be the final premium model featuring a circular cutout for the front-facing camera, as per insights from the reputable analyst Ross Young.
According to the latest scoop from Korean media outlet THE ELEC, LG Innotek is diving deep into the advanced development of UPC – a nifty tech without any visible camera lens holes. The buzz is that this technological leap is a strategic move, laying the groundwork for the arrival of all-screen Apple iPhones. An all-screen Apple iPhone with UPC tech is expected to hit the scenes after 2026.
The UPC stands apart from your usual front camera module by sending less light to the image sensor. The catch is that as light journeys through the display area before hitting the camera lens, there's a loss, potentially causing a dip in image quality and brightness.
