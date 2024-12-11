Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Grab the budget-friendly Galaxy A25 5G and save $50 at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Back view of the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, showcasing its textured finish and triple-camera setup.
Looking for an ultra-affordable handset with a Super AMOLED display? Well, if you're a Samsung fan, head to Amazon and grab the Galaxy A25 at $50 off! Yep, the brand's budget phone is once again available at 17% off its usual price, bringing more value for money your way.

Galaxy A25 5G: Save $50 at Amazon!

Want an affordable Android 14 phone with a Super AMOLED display, respectable camera, and decent performance? Get your hands on the Galaxy A25 5G, then! It meets all those requirements, plus it's $50 off at Amazon!
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that this Moto G Power 5G (2024) alternative was actually cheaper a while ago. During Black Friday's sales event, the Samsung Shop app allowed shoppers to score $88 off the same handset. The promo didn't last long, though. Presently, you can only find the model at $50 off at Amazon and Best Buy.

Since this is an affordable Android phone, it obviously can't rival the best Samsung options on the market. However, it offers a remarkable spec sheet for its sub-$300 MSRP, including a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. On top of that, the display is quite bright for a device of this price range, giving you a lovely visual experience.

Like most budget phones, the Galaxy A25 doesn't really stand out on the camera front. That said, it has a very decent 50 MP main camera with OIS that captures accurate colors, especially when there's plenty of light. As for the 8 MP and the 2 MP snappers, they may give you OK-looking photos in ideal conditions, but nothing more. On the front, you have a 13 MP camera for selfies.

What about performance? Well, you have 6GB RAM and an Exynos 1280 chip inside, offering respectable performance. As we found out while testing it, you can even play some games on this bad boy. For its asking price, the Galaxy A25 should meet most users' needs, but you should look elsewhere if you want more firepower.

What you wouldn't typically expect in a sub-$300 phone is long-term software support—but this Samsung device beats the competition! In fact, it gets four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches! As you can see, the Galaxy A25 5G brings a lot to the table, and it only costs about $250 right now! Get yours at Amazon and save!

You can also find the Galaxy A25 5G at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless