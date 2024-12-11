Grab the budget-friendly Galaxy A25 5G and save $50 at Amazon
Looking for an ultra-affordable handset with a Super AMOLED display? Well, if you're a Samsung fan, head to Amazon and grab the Galaxy A25 at $50 off! Yep, the brand's budget phone is once again available at 17% off its usual price, bringing more value for money your way.
Right off the bat, we should note that this Moto G Power 5G (2024) alternative was actually cheaper a while ago. During Black Friday's sales event, the Samsung Shop app allowed shoppers to score $88 off the same handset. The promo didn't last long, though. Presently, you can only find the model at $50 off at Amazon and Best Buy.
Like most budget phones, the Galaxy A25 doesn't really stand out on the camera front. That said, it has a very decent 50 MP main camera with OIS that captures accurate colors, especially when there's plenty of light. As for the 8 MP and the 2 MP snappers, they may give you OK-looking photos in ideal conditions, but nothing more. On the front, you have a 13 MP camera for selfies.
What you wouldn't typically expect in a sub-$300 phone is long-term software support—but this Samsung device beats the competition! In fact, it gets four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches! As you can see, the Galaxy A25 5G brings a lot to the table, and it only costs about $250 right now! Get yours at Amazon and save!
Since this is an affordable Android phone, it obviously can't rival the best Samsung options on the market. However, it offers a remarkable spec sheet for its sub-$300 MSRP, including a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. On top of that, the display is quite bright for a device of this price range, giving you a lovely visual experience.
What about performance? Well, you have 6GB RAM and an Exynos 1280 chip inside, offering respectable performance. As we found out while testing it, you can even play some games on this bad boy. For its asking price, the Galaxy A25 should meet most users' needs, but you should look elsewhere if you want more firepower.
