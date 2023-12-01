Amazon is still letting you save big on the feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks back, we shared a fantastic Amazon offer on Garmin’s impressive Vivoactive 4S. At the time, this feature-rich wearable was available at a whopping 55% off. Fast forward to today, and the incredible deal, believe it or not, is still available. However, the wearable now boasts a slightly lower (but no less impressive) discount of 45%, allowing you to get it at just under $180.
What exactly do we have onboard? Like most fitness trackers by Garmin, you get plenty of sports-oriented apps that help you make the most out of every move. Some activity profiles this bad boy comes with include running, golf, cycling, and walking. What’s more, you can download music directly on your watch from music apps, thus allowing you to enjoy your favorite jams wherever you are.
This puppy can also keep you safe. It has different safety features on deck that can automatically send your location information to emergency contacts in case of an accident. Last but surely not least, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is capable of keeping the lights on for some seven days between charges, which is much more than what conventional smartwatches are giving you.
As you can see, this wearable offers quite a lot for a really affordable price. If you agree, go ahead and get yours while you still can. Given that the deal has been available for some time, we can’t know how much longer it’ll be active.
So, if you’re looking for a fitness tracker that works with Android and iOS devices, we suggest you consider getting this one. At $150 off, this wearable seems like an amazing choice, especially considering all its excellent features.
Of course, the Gamin Vivoactive 4S is ideal for much more than just tracking your workouts. It also keeps track of your heart rate, Pulse Ox, women’s health, and many more. Let’s not forget that you can also use it to make contactless payments and pair the wearable with your phone to display smart notifications.
