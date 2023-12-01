Amazon is still letting you save big on the feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save 45% on Amazon right now

Right now, you can save an incredible 45% on a new Garmin Vivoactive 4S. This smartwatch has plenty of awesome features, including Garmin Coach, over 20 built-in sports apps, safety features, and more. It also keeps track of your stress levels, women's health, and body battery energy levels, among other things. Get it now and save big.