You can still save big on a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) at these merchants
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Buying a flagship phone is great, so long as you can afford it. What if you’d like a touch of excellence at an affordable price? Well, believe it or not, that’s possible. A few weeks back, we shared a tempting Best Buy deal on a premium mid-range phone by Motorola – the Edge (2022). This one is gone now, but we found the same discount at the official retailer. In other words, it’s not too late to get the Edge (2022) for $350 off its initial price of $599.99.
In case this 2022-released smartphone doesn’t tickle your fancy, know that many other early Black Friday phone deals have already started popping up online. Now, back to the Edge (2022). For a tad under $250, this phone gives you vivid visuals with its 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
If you’re all about a good photo, the 50MP camera system lets you shoot sharp photos with Ultra pixel technology and OIS. On the front, you have a 32MP selfie snapper that takes great-looking selfies, especially during the day.
In addition, there’s plenty of battery life on deck here. As we’ve noted in our review, this smartphone lasts about two days between charges, which is quite neat. There’s TurboCharging, too, so your phone won’t have to hug the power outlet for too long.
Amazingly, Motorola.com isn’t the only retailer that sells this handset for just under $250. Amazon has also significantly reduced prices for the midrange phone, selling it at 29% off its current price. Whichever of these deals you decide to pull the trigger on, you’re sure to maximize your savings.
While this bad boy may struggle to run Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings, it handles most gaming titles without hiccups. The integrated MediaTek Dimensity 1050 under the good can take more than games, though, and it provides fast and reliable overall performance for its price range.
