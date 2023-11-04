You can still save big on a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) at these merchants

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Buying a flagship phone is great, so long as you can afford it. What if you’d like a touch of excellence at an affordable price? Well, believe it or not, that’s possible. A few weeks back, we shared a tempting Best Buy deal on a premium mid-range phone by Motorola – the Edge (2022). This one is gone now, but we found the same discount at the official retailer. In other words, it’s not too late to get the Edge (2022) for $350 off its initial price of $599.99.

Amazingly, Motorola.com isn’t the only retailer that sells this handset for just under $250. Amazon has also significantly reduced prices for the midrange phone, selling it at 29% off its current price. Whichever of these deals you decide to pull the trigger on, you’re sure to maximize your savings.

The Motorola Edge (2022) is $350 off at Motorola.com

The Motorola Edge (2022) is now available at $350 off its price tag. The smartphone provides good value for money with its 6.6-inch 144Hz FHD+ OLED display and its MediaTek SoC. Get it now and save.
$350 off (58%)
$249 99
$599 99
Buy at Motorola

The Motorola Edge (2022) is $100 cheaper at Amazon

The Motorola Edge (2022) also sells at Amazon. Here, the device is currently discounted by $100 from its $349.99 MSRP. The handset is available in limited quantities here, so you should act fast if you like the discount.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

In case this 2022-released smartphone doesn’t tickle your fancy, know that many other early Black Friday phone deals have already started popping up online. Now, back to the Edge (2022). For a tad under $250, this phone gives you vivid visuals with its 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

While this bad boy may struggle to run Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings, it handles most gaming titles without hiccups. The integrated MediaTek Dimensity 1050 under the good can take more than games, though, and it provides fast and reliable overall performance for its price range.

If you’re all about a good photo, the 50MP camera system lets you shoot sharp photos with Ultra pixel technology and OIS. On the front, you have a 32MP selfie snapper that takes great-looking selfies, especially during the day.

In addition, there’s plenty of battery life on deck here. As we’ve noted in our review, this smartphone lasts about two days between charges, which is quite neat. There’s TurboCharging, too, so your phone won’t have to hug the power outlet for too long.
