We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $130 on the OG Apple Watch SE at Walmart
Apple makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and its most bang-for-your-buck model, the Apple Watch SE (2020), just became even more affordable at Walmart. A massive discount of $130 brings this wearable health and fitness companion at nearly half of its usual price!

Get the OG Apple Watch SE for nearly half its price!

You can save $130 on Apple's 2020 Apple Watch SE, and in return get the perfect companion for your iPhone. The discount is on all three colors including Midnight, Abyss Blue, and Starlight.
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
The Apple Watch SE (2020) in a nutshell


The first generation of the Apple Watch SE comes with Apple's S5 chipset, which is the same chipset that the Apple Watch 5 came with. It also comes with 32GB of internal storage an 1GB of RAM.

Design-wise, the OG Apple Watch SE is made out of an Ion-X strengthened glass front and ceramic/sapphire crystal back, with an aluminum frame combining the two. The front glass is protecting a Retina LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, measuring at 1.78 inches.

You can opt for the version that supports mobile coverage and eSIM if you want to be able to go out without your phone and still have service for contactless payments and calls.

The battery of the Apple Watch SE (2020) holds out about a day (or a little more depending on how you use it), and it charges wirelessly.

As for software, even though it is now three years old, Apple still supports its first SE wearable, and users will continue to enjoy major watchOS updates for at least two more years, so you are safe in terms of new features and optimizations for the near future.

Is it worth buying the Apple Watch SE in 2023?


Absolutely! To put it simply, the Apple Watch SE offers you almost everything that the more expensive and newer models do, and for much less money at that. It might be a little slower at times, but it is definitely not often enough to ruin the user experience. The almost 50% discount we have listed here makes it an even easier option to recommend!

