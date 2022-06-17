Snapchat could soon offer a paid subscription plan called Snapchat Plus





As for the prices of Snapchat Plus, Paluzzi shared that they might be €4.59 a month and €45.99 a year, which converted into US dollars is around $4.84 per month and $48.50 per year. Of course, these may not be the final prices when the service actually launches, so take these numbers with a grain of salt.





It looks like the next social media platform planning to introduce a paid subscription is Snapchat. Liz Markman, a spokesperson from Snap — the company that owns the platform — confirmed tothat Snap is doing early internal tests of a new subscription service for Snapchatters called Snapchat Plus.Unfortunately, Markman didn't share any other information about the new subscription plan. However, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shed some more light on the possible features that Snapchat Plus could have.With Snapchat Plus, you will be able to pin one of your friends as your "#1 BFF." That is, of course, if you are brave enough to do so. Also, Snapchat Plus will give you access to exclusive Snapchat icons and will display a badge in your profile, presumably to show other people that you are a paid subscriber.Furthermore, with the premium plan, you will be able to see which of your friends have rewatched your story, and if a friend shares their location with you, you will be able to see their whereabouts over the past 24 hours.