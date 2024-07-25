Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 adds an option to normalize and boost the dialogue volume in videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung recently released their newest version of the Android operating system, One UI 6.1.1 with new settings to adjust the volume of dialogue in videos and make the volume of your music more consistent. This update was launched alongside their latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and mostly focuses on improving the existing Galaxy AI features.

However, it also comes with some smaller features designed to make using your phone for work and entertainment even better. Some of these features include suggested replies and an updated Smart Select, as well as one new feature that many people might find helpful — "Boost dialogue." 

This feature is designed to make it easier to hear the dialogue in movies and TV shows, especially when there's a lot of background noise. It's a common problem that many people experience, and it's often due to the difference in the equipment used to record and master audio compared to the equipment most of us use to listen to it. Some streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video, have started offering audio tracks with boosted dialogue, but many don't, and even those that do don't have it for everything.

Samsung&#039;s One UI 6.1.1 adds an option to normalize and boost the dialogue volume in videos
"Boost dialogue" and "Loudness normalization" features in One UI 6.1.1 | Image credit — PhoneArena

With One UI 6.1.1, you can easily increase the volume of dialogue across your entire phone by going to Settings > Sounds and vibration > Sound quality and effects and toggling the new Boost dialogue option. This works whether you're using your phone's speakers or a connected headset, even if it's not a Samsung headset. However, if you're using Galaxy earbuds, the earbuds' effect settings will override the phone's settings. In this case, you'll need to go to the Galaxy Wearable app to adjust the audio settings.

Personally, I find the "Boost dialogue" option to be helpful in videos. However, in my testing it seems like it's not able to differentiate between a video and a song, as it definitely has an effect on my chosen equalizer settings within the Spotify and YouTube Music apps. Hopefully, a fix for this is on the way.

Another useful audio feature in One UI 6.1.1 is Loudness normalization. This feature helps prevent sudden changes in volume when you're listening to music. For example, if you switch to a song that's much louder or quieter than the previous one, One UI will adjust the volume to keep it consistent.

One UI 6.1.1 offers some handy features that could improve the user experience, especially when it comes to audio. These features may not be groundbreaking, but they could make a noticeable difference in how you use your phone for entertainment and communication.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

