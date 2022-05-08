New TV spot for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 includes a reference to an OG iPhone ad





Flex Games, "competitors from around the world go toe-to-toe in an epic flex-off, with the help of Flex mode." What is Flex mode you ask? This is a setting on both of Samsung's foldable handsets that allow either foldable to be set flat on a table with the display propped open at a range between 75 and 115 degrees. Samsung says that in the company's new 30-second ad called





With Flex mode enabled on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, either phone can be sitting on a table partially folded which automatically enables Flex mode. The bottom half of the screen allows you to navigate the app while the top half shows the view from the app. Unfold the phone fully and the app returns to full-screen mode; partially fold it to return to Flex mode.













In Flex mode, both foldables will remind you of a mini laptop device. Keep in mind that not all apps support Flex mode but Google's streaming video app YouTube and its Duo video chatting app both do.





The ad, as we pointed out, is supposed to resemble a game show as the multitasking contestants use Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3 to see which ones can finish certain tasks faster than the others. The contestants are introduced and there is even a reference that shows how far we've come since the OG iPhone was released in 2007.







You might recall that in the original batch of television commercials created for the OG iPhone, Apple promoted the YouTube client that came with the handset by showing a dog skateboarding. It is hard to believe that this is a coincidence, but Sammy's new ad for the Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 shows a dog on a jet-propelled skateboard.











We could see Samsung release the latest iterations of its foldable handsets in August or September of this year. In the meantime, to help clear existing inventory, the company is promoting the currently available models.





Samsung continues to dominate the foldable handset market as the company reported that deliveries of its foldables last year soared 400% on an annual basis . The manufacturer also said that innovations in foldable handsets are leading consumers to switch brands. Samsung itself discovered that 150% more consumers switched smartphone brands in order to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 than the number that switched brands to purchase the Galaxy Note 20. 140% more consumers switched their smartphone brands to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 over the number that switched to buy the Galaxy S21.

Samsung has recently released a new 30-second television advertisement for its two foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The former carries a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that reveals a tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen when opened like a book. The latter is a small 4.2-inch pocketable device that flips open to become a smartphone with a tall and thin 6.7-inch display (sporting an exterior 1.9-inch screen for notifications, messages, and the like).