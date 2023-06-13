Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will have a slightly better chipset
Samsung is expected to unveil a bunch of gadgets during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to happen sometime in late July. Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, or the Galaxy Tab S9 series, we also expect to see the company announce its next smartwatch generation — the Galaxy Watch 6.
The chipset is called Exynos W930, and it will be replacing the Exynos W920 that comes with the Galaxy Watch 5 series from last year. By the looks of things, however, there don't seem to be any tremendous jumps in performance. The rumors so far state around a 10% increase.
Given that this is a Bluetooth-related certification, we also can see that the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (the successor of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) will support Bluetooth 5.3, which should mean better power efficiency while the device is looking for or connected to another, and a more stable connection with less interference. Bluetooth 5.3 also delivers better stability over wider ranges, but that should not be of any concern as we are talking about a wearable gadget here.
As mentioned earlier, Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the end of July, and it will be taking place in Seoul, Samsung's home country of South Korea.
Very recently, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic received an FCC certification, which indicated the timepiece should soon go on sale in the U.S. Now, another certification this time from the Bluetooth SIG, has revealed the chipset Samsung's upcoming smartwatch will come with. (via SamMobile)
But a smartwatch is not all about its chipset and power. There are other crucial aspects of a wearable device like its charging, for example, which in this case is said to be 10W wireless charging. We also expect to see a 425mAh battery for the Classic variant, with a 1.47-inch display.
