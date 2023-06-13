Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will have a slightly better chipset

Samsung Wearables
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will have only a slightly better chipset
Samsung is expected to unveil a bunch of gadgets during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to happen sometime in late July. Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, or the Galaxy Tab S9 series, we also expect to see the company announce its next smartwatch generation — the Galaxy Watch 6.

Very recently, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic received an FCC certification, which indicated the timepiece should soon go on sale in the U.S. Now, another certification this time from the Bluetooth SIG, has revealed the chipset Samsung's upcoming smartwatch will come with. (via SamMobile)

The chipset is called Exynos W930, and it will be replacing the Exynos W920 that comes with the Galaxy Watch 5 series from last year. By the looks of things, however, there don't seem to be any tremendous jumps in performance. The rumors so far state around a 10% increase.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will have a slightly better chipset


Given that this is a Bluetooth-related certification, we also can see that the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (the successor of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) will support Bluetooth 5.3, which should mean better power efficiency while the device is looking for or connected to another, and a more stable connection with less interference. Bluetooth 5.3 also delivers better stability over wider ranges, but that should not be of any concern as we are talking about a wearable gadget here.

But a smartwatch is not all about its chipset and power. There are other crucial aspects of a wearable device like its charging, for example, which in this case is said to be 10W wireless charging. We also expect to see a 425mAh battery for the Classic variant, with a 1.47-inch display.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the end of July, and it will be taking place in Seoul, Samsung's home country of South Korea.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless